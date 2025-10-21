PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Jeremy Paul has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 in Ivins, Utah.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Paul's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-66-71-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-76+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1868-67-68-65-1244.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5970-68-71-73+24.600
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--

    Paul's recent performances

    • Paul's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.000-0.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0890.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.0690.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0650.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.223-0.274

    Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
    • Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 131st.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.52% ranks 14th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Chesson Hadley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Luke List betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Henrik Norlander betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW