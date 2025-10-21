Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.

Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 131st.