Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Jeremy Paul has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Paul's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|68-67-68-65
|-12
|44.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|70-68-71-73
|+2
|4.600
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.671 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has an average of 0.152 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.000
|-0.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.089
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.069
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.065
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.223
|-0.274
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sported a -0.089 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 47th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul delivered a -0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.39% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 271 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 131st.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.52% ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
