Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Tommy Sharp has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Sharp's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Sharp's recent performances
- Sharp has averaged -1.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.735 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sharp has averaged 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sharp has averaged -3.811 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sharp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.811
Sharp's advanced stats and rankings
- Sharp averaged -1.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sharp posted a -1.735 mark in his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Sharp delivered a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Sharp posted a -1.415 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sharp as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
