Anders Albertson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Anders Albertson of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Anders Albertson will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in at least five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Albertson's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Albertson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|67
|69-71-74-75
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|66-72-74-76
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|64
|70-70-74-71
|+1
|2.613
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Albertson's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Albertson has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Albertson has averaged -1.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.125
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.378
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.345
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.462
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.310
|-1.372
Albertson's advanced stats and rankings
- Albertson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson sported a -0.378 mark. He has a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Albertson delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Albertson delivered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he broke par 18.46% of the time.
- Albertson has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
