Anders Albertson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Anders Albertson of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Anders Albertson will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in at least five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in Ivins, Utah.

    Latest odds for Albertson at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Albertson's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Albertson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6769-71-74-75+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6766-72-74-76E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-72+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic6470-70-74-71+12.613
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-62-73-197.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--

    Albertson's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Albertson has averaged -1.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Albertson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.125-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.378-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.345-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.462-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.310-1.372

    Albertson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Albertson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.125 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Albertson sported a -0.378 mark. He has a 67.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Albertson delivered a -0.345 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Albertson delivered a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.06, and he broke par 18.46% of the time.
    • Albertson has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Albertson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

