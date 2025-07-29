Adam Hadwin looks to rewrite year starting at Wyndham Championship

The precedent has been set that there is an opportunity for something big to happen this week at the Wyndham Championship, and Hadwin has to look no further than a pair of his countrymen. Nick Taylor was outside the top 125 (then the cutoff for postseason inclusion) in 2018 but shot his low round of the season on Sunday in Greensboro to jump to No. 119. Roger Sloan, also from British Columbia, lost in a playoff in 2021 to go from No. 131 to No. 92.