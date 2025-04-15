See who’s teaming up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
2 Min Read
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry win the 2024 Zurich Classic
Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry set to defend title at TPC Louisiana
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Masters Tournament winner Rory McIlroy won’t wait long for his next title defense.
McIlroy and his longtime friend Shane Lowry are slated to run it back at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR’s only official team event, after winning last year’s Zurich Classic in their first foray as a duo in New Orleans. McIlroy and Lowry defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer on the first extra hole at TPC Louisiana, and they’ll look for similar success next week in the Bayou State. The all-Irish duo’s appearance should bring ample fanfare after McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at last week’s Masters, outlasting Justin Rose with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Augusta National Golf Club.
The overall field is taking shape for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, April 24-27, with several team commitments announced in the weeks preceding the event. Other team commitments announced thus far include Collin Morikawa alongside Kurt Kitayama (frequent “Call of Duty” competitors), twin brothers Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard, brothers Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick, and Sahith Theegala playing with Aaron Rai.
McIlroy and Lowry committed to this year’s Zurich Classic in February.
The final field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, April 24-27, will feature 80 teams at TPC Louisiana. The event uses an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds will be Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds will be Foursomes (alternate shot).
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is built as follows: Each of the top available players from the PGA TOUR Priority Ranking who commits to the tournament chooses his partner, who in turn must have PGA TOUR status unless he is chosen as a tournament sponsor exemption.
Here’s a look at the Zurich Classic teams announced so far:
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap
- Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie
- Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai