See who’s teaming up at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

McIlroy and his longtime friend Shane Lowry are slated to run it back at next week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR’s only official team event, after winning last year’s Zurich Classic in their first foray as a duo in New Orleans. McIlroy and Lowry defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer on the first extra hole at TPC Louisiana, and they’ll look for similar success next week in the Bayou State. The all-Irish duo’s appearance should bring ample fanfare after McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at last week’s Masters, outlasting Justin Rose with a birdie on the first playoff hole at Augusta National Golf Club.