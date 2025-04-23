Zurich Insurance extends title sponsorship of Zurich Classic of New Orleans through 2030

“We are so pleased that Zurich has extended its title sponsorship of our annual PGA TOUR event and thank Zurich’s leadership for their belief in our efforts,” said Mark Romig, board chairman, Fore!Kids Foundation. “For more than 20 years, our foundation has been privileged to experience Zurich’s inspiring commitment to our community and region, and I know I speak for the dozens of non-profit organizations who directly benefit from Zurich’s generosity. With their support, these organizations work tirelessly to build a better future for children across the region. We are also pleased to continue supporting Zurich’s commitment to creating a more sustainable footprint at our annual event, helping build a better environment for this and future generations.”