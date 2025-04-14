Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Heritage

Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.622 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a 0.368 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.