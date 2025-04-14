PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Nick Dunlap watches his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Dunlap finished 69th with a score of 6-over par.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the RBC Heritage.

    Dunlap's recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246975-73-68-74+6

    At the RBC Heritage

    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC90-71+17--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-74+10--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-80+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-70-74-70-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5770-70-71-69-45.100
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-68-72-74-58.438
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3467-69-71-68-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1068-67-67-66-1263.667
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry5576-70-68-71-710.500

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -2.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-1.622-2.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3680.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2360.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting300.4070.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.611-1.172

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.622 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a 0.368 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.
    • Dunlap has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Masters Tournament

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    +1

    2

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    3

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    +3

    7

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T8

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    Z. Johnson
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T8

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +3

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -4

    T12

    USA
    M. Homa
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T14

    USA
    B. Watson
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -4

    T14

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -3
    R4
    -3
