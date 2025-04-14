Nick Dunlap betting profile: RBC Heritage
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Nick Dunlap watches his shot on the 17th hole during the second round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap returns to compete in the 2025 RBC Heritage from April 17-20 at Harbour Town Golf Links. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Dunlap finished 69th with a score of 6-over par.
Dunlap's recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
At the RBC Heritage
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished 69th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|90-71
|+17
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-70-74-70
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|70-70-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|67-69-71-68
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|63.667
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|10.500
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -2.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.622
|-2.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.368
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.236
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.407
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.611
|-1.172
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.622 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap is sporting a 0.368 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap is delivering a 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.
- Dunlap has accumulated 162 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.