Justin Rose plays memorable round at Masters, but it wasn't enough to deny Rory McIlroy the title

"This is a historic moment in golf, isn’t it? Someone who achieves the career grand slam,” Rose said afterward, magnanimous in defeat. “I wanted to be the bad guy today, but still, it’s a momentous occasion for the game of golf.”Meanwhile, it also was Rose's second straight second-place finish in a major. He was tied for second after the second round of The Open Championship last year, and he wound up finishing right there, two shots behind Xander Schauffele at Royal Troon.