1H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Heritage

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Heritage

    Patrick Rodgers returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to tee off April 17-20. He'll look to build on his impressive T5 finish in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the RBC Heritage.

    Rodgers' recent history at the RBC Heritage

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T566-66-68-70-14
    2023T1968-71-66-69-10
    2021MC72-69-1
    2020MC67-72-3

    At the RBC Heritage

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-69-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-68-66-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT369-71-68-71-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2270-66-75-67-1038.273
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5671-71-76-76+65.200

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.016-0.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.151-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2500.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0120.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0710.091

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.151 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 510 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Heritage.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

