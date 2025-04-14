Patrick Rodgers betting profile: RBC Heritage
Patrick Rodgers returns to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 2025 RBC Heritage, set to tee off April 17-20. He'll look to build on his impressive T5 finish in last year's tournament.
Rodgers' recent history at the RBC Heritage
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|2023
|T19
|68-71-66-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2020
|MC
|67-72
|-3
At the RBC Heritage
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the RBC Heritage, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5.200
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.016
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.151
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.250
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.012
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.071
|0.091
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.151 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a -0.012 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 510 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 37th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the RBC Heritage.
