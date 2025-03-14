Inside the Field: Valspar Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR concludes the Florida Swing with the Valspar Championship, contested at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)
Schauffele, Xander
Thomas, Justin
Woodland, Gary
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Lowry, Shane
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Burns, Sam
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Horschel, Billy
Hovland, Viktor
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Bhatia, Akshay
Campbell, Brian
Campos, Rafael
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Detry, Thomas
Echavarria, Nico
Garnett, Brice
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Highsmith, Joe
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Tom
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Pavon, Matthieu
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Spieth, Jordan
Straka, Sepp
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vilips, Karl
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Donald, Luke
Johnson, Zach
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Brown, Blades
Clanton, Luke
Gabrelcik, Nick
Shipley, Neal
PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)
Koch, Greg
Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Scott, Adam
Fleetwood, Tommy
Schenk, Adam
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List
Zalatoris, Will
Young, Cameron
Hadwin, Adam
Cole, Eric
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Cauley, Bud
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
Leading points winner from DP World Tour
Højgaard, Rasmus
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 and ties from previous event
Bramlett, Joseph
Roy, Kevin
Neergaard-Peterson, Rasmus
Fisk, Steven
Van Wyk, Kieron
Mouw, William
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Norgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah