PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Inside the Field: Valspar Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR concludes the Florida Swing with the Valspar Championship, contested at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Winner of PGA Championship (five-year exemption)

    Schauffele, Xander
    Thomas, Justin
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

    Lowry, Shane

    Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

    Burns, Sam

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

    Horschel, Billy
    Hovland, Viktor
    Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

    Bhatia, Akshay
    Campbell, Brian
    Campos, Rafael
    Conners, Corey
    Davis, Cam
    Detry, Thomas
    Echavarria, Nico
    Garnett, Brice
    Glover, Lucas
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Highsmith, Joe
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Tom
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Poston, J.T.
    Power, Seamus
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Spieth, Jordan
    Straka, Sepp
    Svensson, Adam
    Theegala, Sahith
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Vilips, Karl
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption

    Kisner, Kevin
    Brandt Snedeker

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

    Donald, Luke
    Johnson, Zach

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

    Brown, Blades
    Clanton, Luke
    Gabrelcik, Nick
    Shipley, Neal

    PGA Club Professional Champion (six events)

    Koch, Greg

    Top 30 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Scott, Adam
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Schenk, Adam
    An, Byeong Hun
    Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

    Top 70 from prior season's FedExCup Points List

    Zalatoris, Will
    Young, Cameron
    Hadwin, Adam
    Cole, Eric
    Griffin, Ben
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Berger, Daniel
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension

    Cauley, Bud
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    Leading points winner from DP World Tour

    Højgaard, Rasmus

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season

    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 and ties from previous event

    Bramlett, Joseph
    Roy, Kevin
    Neergaard-Peterson, Rasmus
    Fisk, Steven
    Van Wyk, Kieron
    Mouw, William

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour

    Lawrence, Thriston
    Waring, Paul
    Svensson, Jesper
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Top 30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Ventura, Kris
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Goodwin, Noah

    R2
    In Progress

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    T1

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    T1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -11
    Thru
    F*

    3

    USA
    J. Spaun
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T4

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F*

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T7

    USA
    W. Zalatoris
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F*

    T9

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T9

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    17

    T12

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    ARG
    E. Grillo
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*

    T12

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F*
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW