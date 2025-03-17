Adam Scott betting profile: Valspar Championship

Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that tournament.

Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474 (he finished eighth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 3.419 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.