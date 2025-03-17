Adam Scott betting profile: Valspar Championship
Adam Scott seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He placed 16th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2018.
The Valspar Championship tournament and course info
- Date: March 20-23, 2025
- Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
- Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
- Purse: $8.7M
- Previous winner: Peter Malnati
At the Valspar Championship
- Scott has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2018. He finished 16th, posting a score of 3-under.
- When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
- Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Adam Scott has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging -0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scott is averaging 1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season ranked 31st on TOUR, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.35%.
- On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 27th on TOUR, while he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He broke par 22.54% of the time (145th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.35%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.54%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|16.67%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
- Scott ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 3.419 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.114
|1.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|-0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|-0.787
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.938
|1.249
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|0
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|63
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|23
|March 6-9
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|23
|March 13-16
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
