4H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Scott seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Valspar Championship. He placed 16th at the par-71 Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course) in 2018.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Valspar Championship.

    The Valspar Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: March 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Palm Harbor, Florida, USA
    • Course: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
    • Par: 71 / 7,352 yards
    • Purse: $8.7M
    • Previous winner: Peter Malnati

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Scott has entered the Valspar Championship once of late, in 2018. He finished 16th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Peter Malnati won this tournament in 2024, he had 3.577 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (fourth in the field), 2.456 SG: Approach the Green (23rd), and 8.359 SG: Putting (third).
    • Malnati also posted numbers of 291.6 in average driving distance (59th in field), 65.28% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 26.5 putts per round (11th).

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 297.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging -0.787 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Scott is averaging 1.249 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.321 last season ranked 31st on TOUR, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranked 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott ranked 88th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.35%.
    • On the greens, Scott delivered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 27th on TOUR, while he ranked 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.45. He broke par 22.54% of the time (145th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41307.1297.5
    Greens in Regulation %11066.35%62.35%
    Putts Per Round2828.4529.4
    Par Breakers14522.54%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.07%16.67%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 89.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
    • Scott ranked 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.214. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • Scott's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.474 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best mark last season was at the BMW Championship in August 2024, as he put up a 3.419 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.157, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3210.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1141.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.104-0.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.399-0.787
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9381.249

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open267-65-64-67-17300
    July 18-20The Open Championship1070-77-66-71E165
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-68-68-67-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship268-63-74-72-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship466-67-68-67-160
    January 2-5The Sentry1568-69-64-70-2163
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2274-71-69-64-1038
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational3774-70-75-70+123
    March 6-9Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-70-74+323
    March 13-16THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

