The First Look: THE PLAYERS Championship

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler is back at TPC Sawgrass to try to win for the third straight year. He was the first to ever go back-to-back at THE PLAYERS and is now looking to become the first player to win a PGA TOUR event three straight years since Steve Stricker won the John Deere Classic from 2009-11. He is also looking to become just the second player, after Jack Nicklaus, to win THE PLAYERS three times. Scheffler has become a quick learner at TPC Sawgrass. He missed the cut at his first PLAYERS in 2021 (the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19) and then finished 55th in 2022 before rattling off two straight victories … World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is hoping to recreate some magic at THE PLAYERS. McIlroy, winner of this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, captured the 2019 PLAYERS but has had a bit of a mixed bag at TPC Sawgrass since then. He finished T19 last year, but he also has two missed cuts since the 2020 cancellation … McIlroy and Scheffler are two of eight past PLAYERS champions in the field along with current world No. 9 Justin Thomas, Presidents Cup International Team stalwarts Si Woo Kim and Jason Day, and veterans Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott … Kuchar and Justin Rose are both teeing it up at THE PLAYERS for the 20th time while Scott has the most appearances of any player in the field with 23 … The last man to join THE PLAYERS field was Karl Vilips who, in just his fourth TOUR start, won the Puerto Rico Open. Vilips, who recently moved to Jacksonville, Florida, notched five top-10s in five starts at the Junior PLAYERS – highlighted by a runner-up in 2020 … Vilips is one of 24 PLAYERS first-timers in the field, six of which are TOUR winners: Vilips, Brian Campbell, Rafael Campos, Chris Gotterup, Joe Highsmith and Matt McCarty …Forty-eight of the world’s top 50 are in the field at TPC Sawgrass.