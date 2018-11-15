×
    Sea Island Resort (Seaside)

    Course Par Value: 70 • Course Yardage: 7,005

    The 18-hole " Seaside" course at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia features 7,055 yards of golf from the championship tees for a par of 70. The course rating is 73.1 and it has a slope rating of 141 on Bermuda grass. Designed by Colt & Alison/(R) Thomas Fazio, ASGCA, the Seaside golf course opened in 1929.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 417  
    2 4 415  
    3 3 204  
    4 5 623  
    5 4 409  
    6 3 179  
    7 5 582  
    8 4 368  
    9 4 452  
    10 4 418  
    11 4 425  
    12 3 223  
    13 4 408  
    14 4 442  
    15 5 565  
    16 4 407  
    17 3 192  
    18 4 470  

    Sea Island Resort (Plantation)

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7,060
    Newly renovated by Davis Love III, his brother Mark and the Love Golf Design team. The vision was to take elements from both the original plantation 9 holes and historical elements of the property itself to create a timeless course that can be enjoyed by golfers of all levels and that can be maintained at modern standards.
    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 373  
    2 4 382  
    3 3 219  
    4 5 623  
    5 4 473  
    6 4 452  
    7 3 156  
    8 5 529  
    9 4 481  
    10 4 327  
    11 3 216  
    12 4 409  
    13 4 437  
    14 5 550  
    15 4 365  
    16 3 158  
    17 4 350  
    18 5 560  
