The 18-hole " Seaside" course at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia features 7,055 yards of golf from the championship tees for a par of 70. The course rating is 73.1 and it has a slope rating of 141 on Bermuda grass. Designed by Colt & Alison/(R) Thomas Fazio, ASGCA, the Seaside golf course opened in 1929.
