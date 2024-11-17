FedExCup Fall update: Wesley Bryan is bubble boy with one event remaining

Rafael Campos (moved from No. 147 to No. 80): It was an emotional victory for Puerto Rico’s Campos at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time. Entering the week, Campos was in serious jeopardy of falling outside the top 150 on the FedExCup Fall and losing TOUR status entirely, which could have meant a return to the Korn Ferry Tour (on which he has made 136 career starts). Now he’s exempt on TOUR through 2026, qualifies for The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and the Masters among other perks, and can forever tell himself that he is a PGA TOUR winner.