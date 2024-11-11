The First Look: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

FIELD NOTES: Every player on the FedExCup Fall standings from No. 118 (Zac Blair) to No. 135 (Sam Ryder) is in the field, save for Matt Wallace at No. 130, as the race for the top 125 nears its conclusion. Hayden Springer sits on the bubble at No. 125… Kevin Yu (at No. 60) and Nico Echavarria (No. 61) are both in the field as the last few spots in the Aon Next 10 are still up for grabs… Camillo Villegas returns to Bermuda, the site of his first TOUR title since 2014. No one has gone back-to-back at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in tournament history... Daniel Berger cracked the top 125 at the World Wide Technology Championship (from No. 129 to 124) and is back in action in Bermuda… Joel Dahmen is also teeing it up after moving up from No. 124 to 121 in the standings… Presidents Cup connections this week include Villegas (International Team captain’s assistant) plus International Team member Mackenzie Hughes – FedExCup Fall No. 51 – while U.S. Team Captain’s Assistants Kevin Kisner and Brandt Snedeker are also in action… Seamus Power, who won at Port Royal two years ago, returns after a one-year absence. Power has finished in the top 15 on TOUR in four of his last five starts. His win in 2022 kickstarted a tremendous finish to his season as he went 1-T3-T5… The Monday qualifier happened three weeks prior to the event with Russia’s Egor Eroshenko topping the field after a 6-under 66. Eroshenko recently turned pro after playing for the University of Central Florida... Tyler Collet (eighth PGA TOUR start), Luke Schniederjans (third PGA TOUR start), and Ethan Cairns (second PGA TOUR start) also earned spots in the field via the qualifier.