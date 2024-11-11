The First Look: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
6 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship marks the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR season, and the stakes have never been higher as we look to see who will secure a TOUR card (top 125 after the FedExCup Fall) for 2025.
Meanwhile, players will battle over the next two weeks to finish the fall in the Nos. 51-60 category; the Aon Next 10 will earn starts at next year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, both Signature Events.
Camilo Villegas triumphed in Bermuda last year – his first TOUR title in nine years, and the first since he lost his daughter, Mia, to brain cancer.
What does this year have in store?
Here’s everything you need to know as the TOUR returns to Bermuda.
FIELD NOTES: Every player on the FedExCup Fall standings from No. 118 (Zac Blair) to No. 135 (Sam Ryder) is in the field, save for Matt Wallace at No. 130, as the race for the top 125 nears its conclusion. Hayden Springer sits on the bubble at No. 125… Kevin Yu (at No. 60) and Nico Echavarria (No. 61) are both in the field as the last few spots in the Aon Next 10 are still up for grabs… Camillo Villegas returns to Bermuda, the site of his first TOUR title since 2014. No one has gone back-to-back at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in tournament history... Daniel Berger cracked the top 125 at the World Wide Technology Championship (from No. 129 to 124) and is back in action in Bermuda… Joel Dahmen is also teeing it up after moving up from No. 124 to 121 in the standings… Presidents Cup connections this week include Villegas (International Team captain’s assistant) plus International Team member Mackenzie Hughes – FedExCup Fall No. 51 – while U.S. Team Captain’s Assistants Kevin Kisner and Brandt Snedeker are also in action… Seamus Power, who won at Port Royal two years ago, returns after a one-year absence. Power has finished in the top 15 on TOUR in four of his last five starts. His win in 2022 kickstarted a tremendous finish to his season as he went 1-T3-T5… The Monday qualifier happened three weeks prior to the event with Russia’s Egor Eroshenko topping the field after a 6-under 66. Eroshenko recently turned pro after playing for the University of Central Florida... Tyler Collet (eighth PGA TOUR start), Luke Schniederjans (third PGA TOUR start), and Ethan Cairns (second PGA TOUR start) also earned spots in the field via the qualifier.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Popular YouTuber George Bryan IV received a spot in Bermuda for a second year after finishing T69 a year ago. This marks Bryan’s third PGA TOUR start. Brother Wesley Bryan is also in the field as he fights for his card (No. 128 in the FedExCup Fall)… Miles Russell, 16, returns to the PGA TOUR as his exemption marks the first in a partnership where the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year gets a spot into the PGA TOUR event at Port Royal. Russell became the youngest golfer to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year. He also shot 74-70 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June in his TOUR debut, when he was just 15… Past Amateur Championship winner Christo Lamprecht will make his third TOUR start this season and his second non-major appearance after missing the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open… Graeme Robertson will make his first non-major TOUR start after winning the Goslings Invitational to earn a spot in Bermuda. Robertson, who played in the 2023 Open Championship, had a solid amateur career but has intermittently worked in sales… Connor Jones will make his PGA TOUR debut after winning the season-long Elite Amateur Cup after recording three top-5 finishes in the seven Elite Amateur Cup events including the Pacific Coast Amateur, Southern Amateur, and Sunnehanna Amateur… Bermuda golfers Camiko Smith and Nick Jones are set to tee it up along with Eric West, who, at 40, started a golf company (Paradise Golf Company) four years ago… Chris Baker along with TOUR winners Ben Crane and D.A. Points round out the sponsor invites.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will earn their way into two early-season 2025 Signature Events – the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational… Nico Echavarria, who finished T6 at the World Wide Technology Championship after his win at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, moved from No. 65 to No. 61 in the standings, just outside the cut-off mark with two events left in the FedExCup Fall… Ben Griffin moved up two spots to No. 58 from No. 60 after a top-25 result in Los Cabos… With his tie for second at El Cardonal, Justin Lower zoomed from No. 95 to 74, about 200 FedExCup Points back of No. 60.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is the seventh event (of eight) in the FedExCup Fall. Top 125 after the final tournament, The RSM Classic at Sea Island next week, are fully exempt for next season. Those who rank from 126-150 will have conditional status.
All players outside the top 125 can improve or regain TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
COURSE: Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, is a par 71 of 6,828 yards. This is the sixth year for Port Royal to host the PGA TOUR (it also hosted the Grand Slam of Golf from 2009 to 2014). It’s short by PGA TOUR standards but is the longest course on the island. Weather is set to, once again, play a big factor in scoring.
72-HOLE RECORD: 260, Brendon Todd (2019), Camilo Villegas (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 61, Taylor Pendrith (2nd Round, 2021), Alex Noren (1st round, 2023)
LAST TIME: Camilo Villegas made two key birdies in his final four holes to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time since 2014. It was his first victory since losing his 22-month-old daughter to cancer in 2020. A week after finishing runner-up at the World Wide Technology Championship, Villegas finished at 24 under to win by two over 54-hole leader Alex Noren. Noren made back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 9 and 10 to open the door. Villegas ended 2022 ranked No. 654 in the world but proved, again, how one great week is sometimes all it takes on TOUR.
Matti Schmid finished third while Carl Yuan finished fourth and Adam Scott and Ryan Moore finished T5.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.