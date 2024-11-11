4H AGO
Christo Lamprecht betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Christo Lamprecht will play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, BER, from Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Lamprecht is competing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field) with a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th) and 28 putts per round (26th).
Lamprecht's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lamprecht has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Lamprecht hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 29th.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Christo Lamprecht has averaged 331.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lamprecht is averaging -1.748 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lamprecht is averaging -5.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lamprecht's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lamprecht as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
