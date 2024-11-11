Nick Taylor betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
In his last time out at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Nick Taylor carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking for better results.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2022, Taylor finished 23rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Taylor's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|23
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|10/28/2021
|MC
|76-71
|+5
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 44th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -0.767 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 ranks 125th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.243 mark (56th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.6
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|64.81%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.91
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.62%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.94%
|13.27%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 27 tournaments this season, collecting one win and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.115. In that event, he finished 25th.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.120
|0.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.243
|0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.051
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.042
|-1.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.133
|-0.767
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|8
|58-70-67
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
