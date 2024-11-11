PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Taylor betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    In his last time out at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Nick Taylor carded a 33rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking for better results.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In his last two appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Taylor has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2022, Taylor finished 23rd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Taylor's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20222366-68-71-68-11
    10/28/2021MC76-71+5

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 44th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Taylor has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.969 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -0.767 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 ranks 125th on TOUR this season, and his 63.5% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.243 mark (56th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 108th this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.6302.6
    Greens in Regulation %14864.81%71.30%
    Putts Per Round7728.9129.9
    Par Breakers7524.62%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance16316.94%13.27%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 27 tournaments this season, collecting one win and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Taylor, who has 969 points, currently sits 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.115. In that event, he finished 25th.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.1200.940
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2430.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.051-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.042-1.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.133-0.767

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.