Nick Taylor betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 25th in the field at 2.115. In that event, he finished 25th.

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.