Inside the field: TOUR Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third and final FedExCup Playoffs event returns to the newly renovated East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Out of the 50 players at the BMW Championship, only the top 30 in the FedExCup standings advanced.
Qualifying for the TOUR Championship carries a two-year exemption on TOUR. It also brings an invitation to the 2025 Masters and traditionally has carried exemptions into the U.S. Open and The Open Championship, as well (those tournaments have yet to announce their exemption criteria for 2025).
The FedExCup champion receives a five-year TOUR exemption. The player who finishes atop the TOUR Championship leaderboard is the FedExCup champion. Finishing first at East Lake brings a $25 million FedExCup bonus. The runner-up receives $12.5 million, and everyone at East Lake earns at least $500,000.
Scroll below for the field list:
Top 30 in the FedExCup standings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Xander Schauffele
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keegan Bradley
- Ludvig Åberg
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Wyndham Clark
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sungjae Im
- Sahith Theegala
- Shane Lowry
- Adam Scott
- Tony Finau
- Byeong Hun An
- Viktor Hovland
- Russell Henley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Robert MacIntyre
- Billy Horschel
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sepp Straka
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chris Kirk
- Tom Hoge
- Aaron Rai
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Justin Thomas