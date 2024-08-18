FedExCup standings: Who's on top 50 bubble Sunday in Memphis?

"Hit refresh a lot on the phone," Greyserman said afterward. "I mean, I already canceled my flight to Denver and booked a flight home to Florida. I’m going to have to wait and see, obviously. Hopefully it goes my way, but at the end of the day there’s nothing I can do. I kind of shot myself out of it after that first round and just tried to battle back, played pretty solid the last three days, did all I could. I wish I just didn’t have that bad of a first day."