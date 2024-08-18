FedExCup standings: Who's on top 50 bubble Sunday in Memphis?
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Hideki Matsuyama may lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship by a nearly insurmountable margin, but there’s still a lot to be determined in today’s final round at TPC Southwind. In addition to the leaderboard, players will be watching the FedExCup standings as they compete for one of the 50 valuable spots in next week’s BMW Championship.
The top 50 in the FedExCup standings at day’s end will advance to the second FedExCup Playoffs event at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. Making the BMW not only keeps players’ FedExCup hopes alive, but it also earns them spots in all of next year’s Signature Events, the exclusive tournaments that offer increased points and purses to the TOUR’s top players. Today is an important day not only for this season, but also 2025.
For some players, the margin between making the BMW and seeing their season end will be just a single stroke over the course of the entire season. Follow along here today as we keep you abreast of every move and machination in the FedExCup standings. We’ll provide the context for every meaningful shot, helping you keep track of the chaos. It’s going to be a great Sunday and we’re here to enhance your experience.
1:10 p.m. ET: The current bubble boy is Max Greyserman, holding down the all-important projected No. 50 spot, as he braces for a long afternoon of waiting on the margins.
Greyserman was projected No. 51 after concluding a final-round 63, jumping roughly 30 spots from T62 on the leaderboard, and he moved to projected No. 50 after Cam Davis' potentially costly double bogey at No. 18 (Davis is now projected No. 51).
Such was Greyserman's minimal faith in his chances of finishing inside the top 50, he had already canceled his flight to next week's BMW Championship, planning to return home to Florida. The PGA TOUR rookie began the week at No. 47 on the FedExCup but was projected outside the top 50 for most of the tournament, hindered by an opening-round 75. He battled back with rounds of 68-70-63, though, to give himself a fighting chance.
"Hit refresh a lot on the phone," Greyserman said afterward. "I mean, I already canceled my flight to Denver and booked a flight home to Florida. I’m going to have to wait and see, obviously. Hopefully it goes my way, but at the end of the day there’s nothing I can do. I kind of shot myself out of it after that first round and just tried to battle back, played pretty solid the last three days, did all I could. I wish I just didn’t have that bad of a first day."
1 p.m. ET: The twosome of Eric Cole and Cam Davis played the par-4 18th in a combined 3 over, and they're now in for a stressful afternoon on the bubble. Cole departed the green, though, with the more pleasant taste in his mouth.
After pulling his drive into the water hazard left of the 18th fairway, Cole laid up to 86 yards and got up and down with a 15-footer, punctuated by a sterling fist pump, to save bogey for a round of 7-under 63. Meanwhile Davis tugged his second shot from the right rough into the same hazard, left of the green, and failed to get up and down as his 14-foot bogey try slid by. Davis shot a final-round 67 despite the potentially devastating double bogey.
Cole, the reigning PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, entered the week at No. 54 on the FedExCup and is currently projected No. 49.
Davis, who made his Presidents Cup debut for the International Team in 2022, entered the week at No. 44 on the FedExCup and is currently projected No. 51.
12:15 p.m. ET: It's just past noon and the leaders aren't even on the course yet, but there's been plenty of action already.
Max Greyserman's late-season run continues. He finished runner-up in his last two starts before the Playoffs to arrive in Memphis at No. 47 in the FedExCup. The heartbreak of last week's Wyndham Championship -- where he lost a four-shot lead over the final five holes -- was contrasted by his strong finish seven days later. He shot 63 today to give himself a chance of making the BMW, holing a must-make 11-footer for par on the final hole. He's currently 51st in the projected standings, though, so he'll need some help.
Eric Cole also is making an early move Sunday. His birdie on 15, where he knocked a wedge stiff, moved him to 44th in the projected standings, 10 spots better than his position at the start of the week. Cole, the 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, is 7 under through 15 today.
Eric Cole's gorgeous approach from 103 yards sets up birdie at FedEx St. Jude
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.