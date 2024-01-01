The First Look: The Sentry

The new Signature Event era kicks off with the world’s best in Maui, where someone will walk away with 700 FedExCup points and a leg up in the race for the FedExCup. Hovland looks to start his campaign the same way he finished at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, winning both and taking home the FedExCup, while plenty of other top-ranked stars have their designs on the season-long trophy. This is Hovland’s first official start since the TOUR Championship, giving him the chance to be just the fourth player in the last 15 years to win three consecutive starts.