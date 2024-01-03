Nick Hardy Betting Profile: The Sentry
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 23: Nick Hardy drives on the second hole during the final round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy enters the 2024 The Sentry January 4-7 after a 23rd-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent competition.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Hardy's first time competing at The Sentry.
- Jon Rahm finished with 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Hardy's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 37th.
- Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hardy is averaging -0.056 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.902 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hardy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|309.2
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|73.33%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|80
|22.41%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|13.84%
|10.00%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hardy's Best Finishes
- Hardy played 35 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 35 tournaments, he had a 68.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (24 cuts made).
- Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He shot -12 and finished 13th in that event.
- Hardy's 868 points last season placed him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.090
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.221
|2.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.214
|-1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.048
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.144
|0.902
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Hardy's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|67
|71-70-71-77
|+1
|3
|September 29 - October 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|5
|70-67-68-70
|-13
|96
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|44
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|9
|October 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|65-71-71-66
|-11
|35
|November 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship
|21
|67-70-67-66
|-14
|38
|November 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|41
|71-63-68-70
|-8
|12
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|44
|71-73-73-73
|+2
|10
|February 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|41
|68-73-67-75
|-4
|12
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|13
|73-69-67-67
|-12
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|71-70-77-74
|+8
|3
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|72-69-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The Sentry.
