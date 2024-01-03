Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Sentry
Rickie Fowler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished fifth at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2020.
The Sentry Tournament & Course Info
- Date: January 4-7, 2024
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Sentry
- Fowler finished fifth (with a score of -10) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2020).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
- Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Fowler's Recent Performances
- Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
- Rickie Fowler has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.956 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|308.1
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|68.11%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.52
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|16
|24.94%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|13.77%
|16.11%
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fowler's Best Finishes
- Fowler last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times (92.6%).
- Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -38.
- Fowler collected 1732 points last season, placing ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.126
|-0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.740
|1.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.269
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.290
|-1.956
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.426
|-1.323
Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.
Fowler's Results Last Season
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|92
|October 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|October 13-15
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|67-63-66-70
|-14
|245
|October 20-23
|THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
|34
|74-66-73-67
|-4
|21
|January 19-22
|The American Express
|54
|68-68-68-71
|-13
|6
|January 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|11
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|68
|February 9-12
|WM Phoenix Open
|10
|71-66-67-70
|-10
|68
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|31
|68-73-73-73
|-1
|28
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|72-70-68-71
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-72-71-66
|-8
|65
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|67-68-68-70
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|71-68-68-69
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|72-68-74-72
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|62-68-70-75
|-5
|110
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|70-65-60-69
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|67-65-64-68
|-38
|500
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-67-69-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|72-73-67-72
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|21
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|66-69-73-69
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|16
|68-73-68-66
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Sentry.
