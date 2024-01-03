PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler Betting Profile: The Sentry

    Rickie Fowler seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished fifth at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2020.

    Latest odds for Fowler at The Sentry.

    The Sentry Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: January 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Sentry

    • Fowler finished fifth (with a score of -10) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2020).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 4.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), -2.696 SG: Approach the Green (32nd), and 6.057 SG: Putting (first).
    • Rahm averaged 307.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (seventh), and attempted 28.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Fowler's Recent Performances

    • Fowler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Fowler has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
    • Rickie Fowler has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.956 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Fowler is averaging -1.323 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fowler's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance39308.1310.3
    Greens in Regulation %7068.11%54.17%
    Putts Per Round4028.5229.5
    Par Breakers1624.94%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance8213.77%16.11%

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fowler's Best Finishes

    • Fowler last season participated in 27 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 25 times (92.6%).
    • Last season Fowler's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he took home the title with a score of -38.
    • Fowler collected 1732 points last season, placing ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.126-0.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7401.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2690.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.290-1.956
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.426-1.323

    Stats in the table above cover last FedExCup season.

    Fowler's Results Last Season

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 15-18Fortinet Championship667-72-69-69-1192
    October 6-9Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    October 13-15ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP267-63-66-70-14245
    October 20-23THE CJ CUP in South Carolina3474-66-73-67-421
    January 19-22The American Express5468-68-68-71-136
    January 25-28Farmers Insurance Open1172-72-67-72-568
    February 9-12WM Phoenix Open1071-66-67-70-1068
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2068-75-69-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3168-73-73-73-128
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1372-70-68-71-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1071-72-71-66-865
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1567-68-68-70-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1471-68-68-69-854
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge668-71-69-67-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday972-68-74-72-278
    June 15-18U.S. Open562-68-70-75-5110
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1370-65-60-69-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic167-65-64-68-38500
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4267-67-69-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship2372-73-67-72E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-74-67-68-121
    August 17-20BMW Championship2566-69-73-69-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1668-73-68-66-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6471-73-67-76+7--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

