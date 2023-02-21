Horses For Courses: The Honda Classic

Jupiter resident Shane Lowry (+1600) might have grown up in Ireland but he's more than comfortable on Florida Bermuda. Cracking the code last year, he led well into the back nine on Sunday before a pop-up storm washed out his chances on the final holes. He set the Champion Course record for bogeys in a tournament (just four). He's made the cut in all five attempts with a solo second last year the best of the bunch. Of his last 12 rounds nine are 70 or better.