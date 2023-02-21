Horses For Courses: The Honda Classic
Champion Course at PGA National is everything but a walk on the beach
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The Honda Classic at the Champion Course at PGA National Resort & Spa provides the familiar backdrop to start the Florida Swing. The bright lights of Hollywood and the cool California mornings will be replaced by the sunshine, surf and humidity of Florida's east coast.
Hosting for the 17th consecutive season the Fazio Brothers early 80s design has been modernized by Jack Nicklaus and his crew since the early 2000s. The signature "Bear Trap" late on the back nine gets all of the publicity but the other 15 holes are hardly a picnic. The exposed fairways and greens are subjected to Mother Nature's agenda and the punishment can result in plenty of water and sand. The Champion Course, playing just 7,125 yards (Par-70) resides in the top 10 of all courses, major/WGC or otherwise, annually on TOUR.
Defending champion Sepp Straka (+5000) doesn't register as one of the favorites this week. Recent form combined with a large dose of recent history explains why. Since moving to the Champion Course in 2007, nobody has won the event twice. Straka's victory in his fourth attempt concluded a three-year scoring run of 282-280-270. Defending for the first time comes with added responsibilities during tournament week as well. Careful.
2020 winner Sungjae Im (+850) gave it a run in his defense as he signed for T8 in 2021. Last year's MC broke his run of three consecutive weekends. His scoring average remains below 70 (69.64) and he's back for a fifth consecutive year. Like Straka his first TOUR win was at this event.
Jupiter resident Shane Lowry (+1600) might have grown up in Ireland but he's more than comfortable on Florida Bermuda. Cracking the code last year, he led well into the back nine on Sunday before a pop-up storm washed out his chances on the final holes. He set the Champion Course record for bogeys in a tournament (just four). He's made the cut in all five attempts with a solo second last year the best of the bunch. Of his last 12 rounds nine are 70 or better.
Another fitting the recent winner's profile is Sweden's Alex Noren (+2500). The last three winners and five of previous eight have been internationals. Noren would also join the list of maiden TOUR winners as well with a victory this year. He would be the fourth in the last five seasons. In his last four visits he's posted a podium solo third in 2018 and a T5 last year as he co-led the field in GIR.
Players from Florida and the Southeastern states have run well here because of the familiar grasses and weather conditions. Chris Kirk (+2500) has only missed one event here since 2011. The course knowledge and experience finally paid off last year with his first top 10 (T7) after T21 in 2021. Of his last eight rounds four have registered in the 60s.
Bookie's Bonus
Billy Horschel (+2800): Back-to-back top 10 paydays in 2016-2017 are his only two that high up the board. Cashed five of his last six here with four going for T16 or better.
Cam Davis (+4500): Perfect in three trips his T8 in 2020 is the highlight. Australians don't mind a bit of sand or wind and he's posted seven of his 12 rounds at 70 or better.
Byeong Hun An (+5500): Backed up his T5 on debut in 2018 with T4 in 2020, bookends of a three-year weekend run. Last visit in 2021 saw him MC but his scoring average here is 69.71. Shhhhhhhhhh!
Luke Donald (+15000): Nobody entered this week has more top 10 paydays than the Englishman with four but he's MC in three of his last four.
Camilo Villegas (+40000): Tournament record holder on 267 also has T2 way back in 2007, the first edition at the Champion Course. T8 in 2021 but MC two of his last three visits.
Former Champions
playing this week; not listed above; odds
2015: Padraig Harrington (+8000)
2011: Rory Sabbatini (+40000) - Only player to win in his course debut, minus the inaugural event.
