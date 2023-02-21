Parker Coody among Monday qualifiers for The Honda Classic

Starting on the back nine Monday, Coody played his first nine in 2-under 34, including an eagle at the par-5 16th hole, before making his hay with five birdies in a six-hole stretch after the turn. Needing a closing par at the par-4 ninth to solidify his spot in the field, he made bogey, but a tap-in birdie on the first playoff hole Tuesday was enough to cement a tee time in the same field as his twin brother.