Parker Coody among Monday qualifiers for The Honda Classic
Joins twin brother Pierceson in this week’s field at PGA National
Written by Kevin Prise
Parker Coody will join his twin brother Pierceson in The Honda Classic field after advancing through Monday’s four-spot open qualifier in south Florida.
Coody carded 6-under 66 and advanced through a 5-for-3 playoff on Tuesday morning at The Tesoro Club. Auburn alum Trace Crowe earned medalist honors at 7-under 65. Joining Coody in advancing via the Tuesday morning playoff were Ryan Gerard and Brett Drewitt. The odd men out were Ian Holt and Jake McCrory.
All four qualifiers are 2023 Korn Ferry Tour members; the Korn Ferry Tour is currently on a spring break of sorts.
In all, 101 players competed for four available spots in this week’s field at PGA National Resort’s Champion course.
Starting on the back nine Monday, Coody played his first nine in 2-under 34, including an eagle at the par-5 16th hole, before making his hay with five birdies in a six-hole stretch after the turn. Needing a closing par at the par-4 ninth to solidify his spot in the field, he made bogey, but a tap-in birdie on the first playoff hole Tuesday was enough to cement a tee time in the same field as his twin brother.
Pierceson, who earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title at The Panama Championship earlier this month, received a sponsor exemption into The Honda Classic. The Coody twins played together at the University of Texas, helping the Longhorns to the 2022 NCAA Division I title before turning pro. Pierceson finished No. 1 on the 2022 PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking; Parker finished No. 13.
Here's a capsule look at the four qualifiers for The Honda Classic:
Trace Crowe (7-under 65)
Age: 26
Hometown: Greenville, South Carolina
Alma mater: Auburn
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Conditional Korn Ferry Tour member this season; finished T81 at Final Stage of Q-School last fall … Made nine cuts in 17 Korn Ferry Tour starts last season, highlighted by a T18 at NV5 Invitational in May … Made PGA TOUR debut at 2017 Barbasol Championship … Dream vacation is a hunting trip in Montana.
Parker Coody (6-under 66; advanced via playoff)
Age: 23
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Alma mater: University of Texas
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Competed on PGA TOUR Canada in 2022, winning the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open and finishing No. 12 on Fortinet Cup … Made PGA TOUR debut at 2020 Shriners Children’s Open … Conditional Korn Ferry Tour member this season, 0-for-2 in cuts made … Third-generation professional golfer; grandpa Charles won 1971 Masters and dad Kyle played on Korn Ferry Tour.
Brett Drewitt (6-under 66; advanced via playoff)
Age: 32
Hometown: Taree, Australia
PGA TOUR starts: 45
Cuts made: 17
Best PGA TOUR finish: T25, 2018 Fortinet Championship
Notes: Played full PGA TOUR seasons in 2017 and 2022; currently a Korn Ferry Tour member. Has recorded three top-10s in four Korn Ferry Tour starts this season. Won Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 Memorial Health Championship … Cricket enthusiast and enjoys James Bond films and movies.
Ryan Gerard (6-under 66; advanced via playoff)
Age: 23
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Alma mater: University of North Carolina
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Korn Ferry Tour member this season, fresh off a T3 at Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard earlier this month … Made PGA TOUR debut at 2022 U.S. Open … Competed on 2022 PGA TOUR Canada, winning the Quebec Open and finishing No. 5 on Fortinet Cup … Carolina Panthers enthusiast.
