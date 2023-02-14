Horses for Courses: Riviera provides familiar walk for TOUR stars

Many aspects in golf have changed in recent years but Riviera’s par-71, 7,332-yard layout, greens and design has not. Adam Scott (+5500) , the tournament’s all-time winning money leader, fell in love in his first visit, winning a weather-shortened event in 36 holes in 2005. He returned the following year to take second and added another T2 in 2016. Playing every event since 2016, the Australian returned to the winner's circle officially in 2020 and cashed a T4 last year. He's cashed in nine straight and 13 of 14 career. Nobody playing this week can match his top-10 returns, seven from 14 attempts.