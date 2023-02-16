McIlroy ready to take fight back to Rahm and Scheffler

And then there is the facts put forth by Jason Sobel from The Action Network. Since the start of last year both Scheffler’s and Rahm’s five wins around the world came after an off week. But on the nine occasions McIlroy played in back-to-back weeks, he won twice. All three played last week, but McIlroy was not in the stress of contention. It points to him knocking off some rust ready for this week’s assault.