TGL Playoffs: Jupiter Links, Los Angeles Golf Club advance to SoFi Cup finals

SWINGING HAMMER: Jupiter’s fifth-place finish to miss the playoffs in Season 1 was due in part to poor Hammer performance, with the squad finishing last in Hammer points differential. Those days are long gone. Jupiter has used the Hammer to perfection over its last two matches, winning three straight Hammer holes to finish its final match of the regular season on a 6-0 run vs. The Bay Golf Club. They were on point again in that regard Tuesday and Woods held off until the 10th hole, throwing it at the perfect time to earn two points and take a 6-3 lead. They went ahead 7-3 again thanks to the Hammer, with Boston declining it at No. 12. After sneaking into the playoffs, Jupiter is now two wins away from capturing the SoFi Cup after flipping the script from a game strategy perspective.