Signature Scroll: Justin Thomas proves resilient, Rory McIlroy struggles at THE PLAYERS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – There are few things more enjoyable in golf than watching Justin Thomas maneuver his way around TPC Sawgrass. The two are a perfect marriage. Thomas, when he’s right, is the ultimate shotmaker. He works it both ways, manipulates trajectories and varies his spin better than anyone. Windy conditions only seem to amplify his creativity. He’s a feel player, through and through, and that’s exactly what TPC Sawgrass demands, particularly on a gusty, rainy day like Thursday. But the last time we saw Thomas, he had zero feel. He shot 14 over over two rounds at Bay Hill and left early, mad and sad about his first start since undergoing back surgery last fall. "Humiliating," as he called it.