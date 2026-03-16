TGL semifinals doubleheader: How to watch Atlanta Drive battle Los Angeles, Jupiter Links take on Boston Common

Los Angeles will have plenty of confidence as well with the trio of Fleetwood, Rose and Collin Morikawa – three of the top five players in the world – having won their last two matches by a combined score of 13-6. That includes a 7-3 win over Atlanta in late February, in which LAGC got off to a 4-0 lead and never faltered. Theegala and Tony Finau have also been important contributors for LA this season.