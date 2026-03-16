TGL semifinals doubleheader: How to watch Atlanta Drive battle Los Angeles, Jupiter Links take on Boston Common
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Tom Kim makes match-winning ace, sending Jupiter to playoffs
Written by TGL Staff
It’s win-or-go-home time at SoFi Center, where the playoffs are set to tee off with a semifinals doubleheader on Tuesday.
Defending champion Atlanta Drive GC is back in the postseason as the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 seed Los Angeles Golf Club at 6:30 p.m. ET in the first semifinal match.
The second match begins at 9 p.m., with No. 4 Jupiter Links Golf Club facing No. 1 Boston Common Golf. Neither Jupiter nor Boston was in the postseason in 2025.
The winners of Tuesday’s semifinals will advance to the best-of-three finals the following week.
How to watch
Semifinal Match 1 (ATL vs. LA)
- Tuesday, March 17: 6:30 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN App
Semifinal Match 2 (JUP vs. BOS)
- Tuesday, March 17: 9 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN App
What are the Singles matchups in Semifinal Match 1?
- Patrick Cantlay vs. Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel vs. Sahith Theegala
- Chris Gotterup vs. Tommy Fleetwood
What are the Singles matchups in Semifinal Match 2?
- Max Homa vs. Rory McIlroy
- Akshay Bhatia vs. Keegan Bradley
- Tom Kim vs. Adam Scott
Main storylines
Both Atlanta and Los Angeles are back in the playoffs for a second consecutive year – Los Angeles earned the No. 1 overall seed but fell to New York in the semifinals last season, while Atlanta won all three of its postseason matches to take the SoFi Cup. Atlanta enjoyed another strong year and got some big contributions from newcomer Gotterup.
Los Angeles will have plenty of confidence as well with the trio of Fleetwood, Rose and Collin Morikawa – three of the top five players in the world – having won their last two matches by a combined score of 13-6. That includes a 7-3 win over Atlanta in late February, in which LAGC got off to a 4-0 lead and never faltered. Theegala and Tony Finau have also been important contributors for LA this season.
The second semifinal includes two teams making their playoff debuts. Jupiter clinched the final spot by beating The Bay Golf Club in spectacular fashion, erasing a 6-3 deficit with three holes to go during a 6-0 run that included an ace from Tom Kim to take the lead.
Boston has been the class of the league all season with a 4-1-0 record after finishing last in 2025. The Ballfrogs lead the league in Triples holes won, average driver distance, greens in regulation and fairways hit.
Both prior matchups between Jupiter and Boston have gone to overtime – Jupiter clipped Boston in extras during a Season 1 thriller, while the Ballfrogs prevailed in a 7-6 OT win over Jupiter in their final match of the 2026 regular season.