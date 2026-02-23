Match 10 recap: Los Angeles Golf Club takes down Atlanta Drive GC in playoff push
Justin Rose pitches perfectly in win for Los Angeles
Facing a must-win match in primetime at SoFi Center, Los Angeles Golf Club took it to the defending champs with a 7-3 win over Atlanta Drive GC.
Los Angeles greatly improved its postseason chances and jumped into second place in the standings. Atlanta remains in first place thanks to its victory over Boston in the first of two matches Monday. They’re now done for the regular season and remain a near-lock to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
Key moments
TERRIFIC TRIO: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa lived up to the billing Monday. The first-ever TGL lineup featuring three of the top five players in the world was as good as advertised, racing out to a 4-0 lead and never looking back. All three players contributed with equally strong performances, though Fleetwood had the honor of closing out the match with an eight-foot birdie make at No. 14. This is not a lineup anyone wants to see in the postseason.
BOISTEROUS BILLY: The 9 p.m. start time didn’t seem to drain any of Billy Horschel’s high-energy persona at SoFi Center. On the contrary, the man was wired from the start. He razzed Fleetwood after Los Angeles declined a Hammer throw at No. 9 rather than have Fleetwood hit his approach.
“One of the best irons players in the world and you decline that?” Horschel shouted. “What was that? Come on Tommy!”
He also accidentally brushed Morikawa when he tossed his driver in frustration after his tee shot at Cenote. Morikawa discarded the club he was holding like a hockey player ditching his gloves before a fight, and the two had a friendly tussle before they were broken up by TGL referee Derrick Stafford.
WIE ARE SO BACK: Michelle Wie West returned to the campus of Palm Beach State College to take in the second half of Monday’s TGL doubleheader. The Los Angeles Golf Club investor and five-time LPGA winner will soon be doing more than watching at SoFi Center, with Wie West announcing she’ll be teeing it up in WTGL – a new women’s league launching in winter 2026.
Triples
Los Angeles got right down to business in Triples, taking a 5-2 lead over the first nine holes with nearly mistake-free golf.
LAGC was dialed in at the start – following a solid drive from Rose and a Fleetwood approach to 10 feet, Morikawa dropped a winding birdie putt to take a 1-0 lead out of the gate.
They kept it clean on the second as well and went up 2-0 through two after a bogey from Atlanta. Another par at the third, The Last Toll, was good enough for another point and Los Angeles was off the races with a 3-0 lead through three.
Atlanta’s struggles continued at the sixth, where Lucas Glover hit his tee shot into the penalty area for the second time on the night. Los Angeles made a no-sweat birdie to take a 4-0 lead.
The defending champs finally got on the board with a par at the seventh and, after giving a point back at the eighth, put the pressure on LAGC with a Hammer throw at the ninth, Fore-O-Fore. Atlanta declined to lose a point and carry a 5-2 lead into Singles.
Singles
Atlanta looked poised to cut the deficit to two at No. 10 after Rose hit his tee shot in the water at The Spear. Rose would go on to get up-and-down from 131 yards for par to salvage a tie and keep it 5-2.
Los Angeles stole another tie at the 11th after Patrick Cantlay made a tap-in birdie. Fleetwood chipped in from off the green for a three of his own to keep all the momentum with four holes to play.
Atlanta picked up a point at No. 12 when Los Angeles again declined a Hammer throw, but LAGC secured the victory two holes later with a birdie from Fleetwood worth two points.
They said it
Los Angeles Golf Club: “It’s the best, right? Love my teammates. Love being part of the team. Nice to get off to a nice little rhythm, good flow. ... LAGC, we have a great bunch of guys, whoever the rotation is.” - Tommy Fleetwood
Atlanta Drive GC: “We just didn’t play very well. We hit some bad shots and bad short game shots. Unfortunately, it happens.” - Billy Horschel
Next at SoFi Center
There’s plenty more TGL where that came from, with another doubleheader slated for Tuesday at SoFi Center. New York Golf Club takes on The Bay Golf Club to start it off at 5 p.m. ET, with New York turning around to face Boston Common Golf at 9 p.m.
Atlanta is now done for the regular season having posted a 3-2-0 record and will return for the postseason next month. Los Angeles is back in action at 7 p.m. ET Monday against New York.