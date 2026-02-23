Match 10 recap: Los Angeles Golf Club takes down Atlanta Drive GC in playoff push

TERRIFIC TRIO: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa lived up to the billing Monday. The first-ever TGL lineup featuring three of the top five players in the world was as good as advertised, racing out to a 4-0 lead and never looking back. All three players contributed with equally strong performances, though Fleetwood had the honor of closing out the match with an eight-foot birdie make at No. 14. This is not a lineup anyone wants to see in the postseason.