TGL Matches 11-12 preview: How to watch New York, The Bay, Boston Common in Tuesday's doubleheader

New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club host a rematch featuring the same players, rosters and Singles matchups as the inaugural match of Season 1 on Jan. 7, 2025, when The Bay defeated New York 9-2.

After losing to Atlanta Drive GC to start Season 2, New York Golf Club turned it around last month when it defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, 8-3. NYGC responded to an early 3-1 deficit by scoring seven unanswered points for the victory. Like Atlanta on Monday, New York will play both matches of Tuesday’s doubleheader, facing The Bay Golf Club before Boston Common. Last season, New York lost to The Bay, 9-2, and defeated Boston, 10-6.

Is The Bay back to winning ways?:

After losing its first two matches of Season 2, The Bay returned to the win column with its first victory of the season, an 11-5 win over Los Angeles Golf Club, in a match that included the first hole-in-one in TGL history by alternate Neal Shipley. Only two points (equivalent to one victory) separate first and last place. With seven matches in nine days from Feb. 23 to March 3, all six teams still have the opportunity to finish the regular season in the top four and advance to the playoffs. New York Golf Club (two points) has a game in hand to start the week over the other teams tied on two points.