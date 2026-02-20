TGL Matches 11-12 preview: How to watch New York, The Bay, Boston Common in Tuesday's doubleheader
1 Min Read
Cameron Young mounts comeback for NYGC at TGL
Written by TGL Staff
Two playoff teams from last year are looking to move out of the bottom of the league, with New York Golf Club and The Bay squaring off Tuesday night to begin the second of back-to-back doubleheaders.
The Bay picked up a big win over Los Angeles earlier this month and has a chance to get back in the playoff hunt at 1-2-0, but they're still in must-win mode ahead of the 5 p.m. ET match with New York. NYGC has time at 1-1-0 on the season and will be looking to prove that the squad that made it all the way to the Season 1 finals is still a top contender.
New York is sticking around for the second match of the night and takes on currently undefeated Boston Common Golf at 9 p.m. ET.
How to watch
MATCH 11: NYGC vs. THE BAY
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: 5 p.m. ET; ESPN
MATCH 12: BOSTON COMMON vs. NYGC
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: 9 p.m. ET; ESPN
Who's playing in the doubleheader?
MATCH 11: NYGC vs. THE BAY
NYGC
1. Xander Schauffele
2. Matt Fitzpatrick
3. Rickie Fowler
The Bay
1. Ludvig Åberg
2. Wyndham Clark
3. Shane Lowry
MATCH 12: BOSTON COMMON vs. NYGC
Boston Common
1. Adam Scott
2. Hideki Matsuyama
3. Keegan Bradley
NYGC
1. Cameron Young
2. Xander Schauffele
3. Rickie Fowler
What are the Singles matchups?
MATCH 11: NYGC vs. THE BAY
- Xander Schauffele vs. Ludvig Åberg
- Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Wyndham Clark
- Rickie Fowler vs. Shane Lowry
MATCH 12: BOSTON COMMON vs. NYGC
- Adam Scott vs. Cameron Young
- Hideki Matsuyama vs. Xander Schauffele
- Keegan Bradley vs. Rickie Fowler
Main storylines
MATCH 11: NYGC vs. THE BAY
- Run it back: New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club host a rematch featuring the same players, rosters and Singles matchups as the inaugural match of Season 1 on Jan. 7, 2025, when The Bay defeated New York 9-2.
- New momentum?: After losing to Atlanta Drive GC to start Season 2, New York Golf Club turned it around last month when it defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, 8-3. NYGC responded to an early 3-1 deficit by scoring seven unanswered points for the victory. Like Atlanta on Monday, New York will play both matches of Tuesday’s doubleheader, facing The Bay Golf Club before Boston Common. Last season, New York lost to The Bay, 9-2, and defeated Boston, 10-6.
- Is The Bay back to winning ways?: After losing its first two matches of Season 2, The Bay returned to the win column with its first victory of the season, an 11-5 win over Los Angeles Golf Club, in a match that included the first hole-in-one in TGL history by alternate Neal Shipley. Only two points (equivalent to one victory) separate first and last place. With seven matches in nine days from Feb. 23 to March 3, all six teams still have the opportunity to finish the regular season in the top four and advance to the playoffs. New York Golf Club (two points) has a game in hand to start the week over the other teams tied on two points.
MATCH 12: BOSTON COMMON vs. NYGC
- Last undefeated team standing: Boston Common Golf (2-0-0) enters Match 9 as the only undefeated team remaining in Season 2. With a 7-5 victory over Los Angeles Golf Club and a 9-1 win over The Bay Golf Club, they're in a position to clinch a spot in the playoffs over the course of the four matches on Monday and Tuesday with a victory in either match against Atlanta Drive Golf Club or New York Golf Club. Scott and Matsuyama make their Season 2 debuts as they join Bradley for Tuesday’s match against New York, which will be playing in both matches of the Tuesday doubleheader.
- New momentum?: After starting the season with a loss to Atlanta, NYGC defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club, 8-3, responding to an early 3-1 deficit by scoring seven unanswered points. Like Atlanta on Monday, NYGC will play a doubleheader on Tuesday, facing The Bay, followed by Boston Common. Schauffele and Fowler will play both matches on Tuesday, with Young replacing Fitzpatrick in the match against Boston. Last season’s matchup between Boston and New York was the final regular-season match for each team. Boston Common held a 6-5 lead heading into the 12th hole, but New York won five points on the next four holes, including four total points from Schauffele over Scott in Singles on holes Nos. 12 and 15, to win 10-6 and advance to the playoffs.
- Playoff scenarios:
- New York clinches if it wins both matches (in regulation or overtime) AND either Atlanta loses both OR Atlanta beats LAGC.
- If Boston loses to Atlanta, Boston would clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory over New York.