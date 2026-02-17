Justin Thomas to return from surgery at TGL ahead of PGA TOUR season debut
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
Justin Thomas will make his return to competitive golf next week, just not quite yet on the PGA TOUR.
The 16-time TOUR winner announced Tuesday on social media that he will make his first start since undergoing microdiscectomy surgery when he competes for Atlanta Drive at TGL on Monday, Feb. 23.
Replying to a video from country music star Luke Bryan, Thomas made his intentions known.
Thomas, 32, has not hit a golf ball competitively since the Ryder Cup back in September, but announced a week ago that he was finally fully cleared for golf activity, with a clip of him hitting drives on the range.
Earlier this year, he said he was targeting the PGA TOUR’s Florida Swing for his season debut.
“I’m looking to come back competitively at some point during the Florida swing. I know how important it is to get this injury behind me so that I’m only looking forward over the course of the season," Thomas said in a post in January.
Thomas underwent surgery in November at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York to address a disc issue that caused what he described as “nagging hip pain” for several months. He shared videos of himself working with resistance bands in the gym and provided updates on his socials throughout his rehabilitation.
Last year, Thomas finished seventh in the 2025 FedExCup standings, highlighted by a victory at the RBC Heritage, his first time in the winner’s circle since the 2022 PGA Championship.
Atlanta Drive will play a TGL doubleheader Monday, facing Boston Common Golf at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN and Los Angeles Golf Club at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Thomas led Atlanta Drive to the inaugural TGL championship in the league’s first season, capturing the first SoFi Cup.