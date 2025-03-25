5H AGO
What's at stake for TGL champion? See payouts for inaugural season
Update: Atlanta Drive GC were crowned champions of the inaugural TGL season with a 2-0 defeat of NYGC in the TGL Finals Series.
TGL wraps up its inaugural season Tuesday night with the back half of the best-of-three finals series between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club. As we await to see who will take home the SoFi Cup as the first-season champion, take a look at how the $21 million purse will be distributed to each of the six teams:
- First: $9 million
- Second: $4.5 million
- Third: $2.25 million
- Fourth: $2 million
- Fifth: $1.75 million
- Sixth: $1.5 million
See below for the final SoFi Cup regular-season standings:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|RECORD
|OVERTIME LOSSES
|HOLES WON
|1. Los Angeles Golf Club
|9
|4-0
|1
|27
|2. The Bay Golf Club
|8
|4-1
|0
|25
|3. Atlanta Drive GC
|8
|4-1
|0
|21
|4. New York Golf Club
|5
|2-2
|1
|22
|5. Jupiter Links Golf Club
|2
|1-4
|0
|10
|6. Boston Common Golf
|1
|0-4
|1
|16