5H AGO

What's at stake for TGL champion? See payouts for inaugural season

    Update: Atlanta Drive GC were crowned champions of the inaugural TGL season with a 2-0 defeat of NYGC in the TGL Finals Series.

    TGL wraps up its inaugural season Tuesday night with the back half of the best-of-three finals series between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club. As we await to see who will take home the SoFi Cup as the first-season champion, take a look at how the $21 million purse will be distributed to each of the six teams:

    • First: $9 million
    • Second: $4.5 million
    • Third: $2.25 million
    • Fourth: $2 million
    • Fifth: $1.75 million
    • Sixth: $1.5 million

    See below for the final SoFi Cup regular-season standings:

    TEAMPOINTSRECORDOVERTIME LOSSESHOLES WON
    1. Los Angeles Golf Club94-0127
    2. The Bay Golf Club84-1025
    3. Atlanta Drive GC84-1021
    4. New York Golf Club 52-2122
    5. Jupiter Links Golf Club21-4010
    6. Boston Common Golf10-4116

