Nick Dunlap to join TGL’s Atlanta Drive on one-day contract
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The TGL’s Atlanta Drive Golf Club is swapping one Alabama alum for another, at least for a day.
The league announced Friday that Nick Dunlap, the 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, will sign a one-day contract with the club for its match Tuesday against Jupiter Links Golf Club.
Dunlap will join Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover in the lineup for the team’s final regular-season match. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are Atlanta Drive’s other team members.
Atlanta Drive, which is 3-1, has already clinched its spot in the postseason, which begins with the semifinals on March 17 and 18.
This is the second one-day contract in TGL history. Tony Finau signed one for Los Angeles Golf Club’s Feb. 24 victory over Boston Common Golf Club.