11H AGO

Nick Dunlap to join TGL’s Atlanta Drive on one-day contract

1 Min Read

TGL

    Written by Staff

    The TGL’s Atlanta Drive Golf Club is swapping one Alabama alum for another, at least for a day.

    The league announced Friday that Nick Dunlap, the 2024 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, will sign a one-day contract with the club for its match Tuesday against Jupiter Links Golf Club.

    Dunlap will join Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover in the lineup for the team’s final regular-season match. Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay are Atlanta Drive’s other team members.

    Atlanta Drive, which is 3-1, has already clinched its spot in the postseason, which begins with the semifinals on March 17 and 18.

    This is the second one-day contract in TGL history. Tony Finau signed one for Los Angeles Golf Club’s Feb. 24 victory over Boston Common Golf Club.

