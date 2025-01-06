TGL, New York Golf Club vs. The Bay Golf Club: How to watch, live scores, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Opening night of TGL presented by SoFi gets underway at 9 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Jan. 7 at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele and New York Golf Club taking on Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Åberg and Shane Lowry with The Bay Golf Club.
It's the first of 15 matches during the regular season featuring six teams and 24 of the best golfers in the world. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series on March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Rory McIlroy will join the broadcast during session one (Triples) and Tiger Woods give insight on the action on the broadcast in session two (Singles).
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Tuesday: 9 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+)