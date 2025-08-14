Play suspended for weather Thursday at BMW Championship
Written by Staff
Play was suspended Thursday at the BMW Championship for inclement weather in the area surrounding Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, and will restart at 4:45 p.m.
The horn was blown at 2:35 p.m. ET after all players had begun their first round. Viktor Hovland, who finished his round with a 67, and Rickie Fowler, still on the course, lead the tournament at 3-under at the time of suspension.
Caves Valley is hosting the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, for the second time in the club's history.
See the full forecast for the tournament below:
- Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will be seen through the morning with showers/T-storms in the afternoon. afternoon. Rain probability of 25-35% with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s. Light northerly winds.
- Friday: Partly cloudy with possibilities of T-storms in the afternoon. Rain probability of 20% with temperatures ranging from 68 to 88 °F. NE to SE winds blowing 6-12 mph.
- Saturday: Partly cloudy with possibilities of T-storms in the afternoon. Rain probability of 15% with temperatures ranging from 69 to 87 °F. SE winds blowing 6-12 mph.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy with possibilities of T-storms in the afternoon. Rain probability of 15% with temperatures ranging from 71 to 91 °F. S/SW winds blowing 6-12 mph.