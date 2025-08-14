PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Play suspended for weather Thursday at BMW Championship

1 Min Read

Viktor Hovland cozies up approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship

Viktor Hovland cozies up approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    Written by Staff

    Play was suspended Thursday at the BMW Championship for inclement weather in the area surrounding Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland, and will restart at 4:45 p.m.

    The horn was blown at 2:35 p.m. ET after all players had begun their first round. Viktor Hovland, who finished his round with a 67, and Rickie Fowler, still on the course, lead the tournament at 3-under at the time of suspension.


    Caves Valley is hosting the BMW Championship, the second event of the FedExCup Playoffs, for the second time in the club's history.

    See the full forecast for the tournament below:

    • Thursday: Partly cloudy skies will be seen through the morning with showers/T-storms in the afternoon. afternoon. Rain probability of 25-35% with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s. Light northerly winds.
    • Friday: Partly cloudy with possibilities of T-storms in the afternoon. Rain probability of 20% with temperatures ranging from 68 to 88 °F. NE to SE winds blowing 6-12 mph.
    • Saturday: Partly cloudy with possibilities of T-storms in the afternoon. Rain probability of 15% with temperatures ranging from 69 to 87 °F. SE winds blowing 6-12 mph.
    • Sunday: Partly cloudy with possibilities of T-storms in the afternoon. Rain probability of 15% with temperatures ranging from 71 to 91 °F. S/SW winds blowing 6-12 mph.

    R1
    Suspended

    BMW Championship

    T1

    Viktor Hovland
    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    -3

    T1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T1

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    12

    -3

    T1

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    12

    T3

    Michael Kim
    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    -2

    T3

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    14

    -2

    T3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    14

    T3

    Jason Day
    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    11

    -2

    T3

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    11

    T3

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    11

    -2

    T3

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    11
