PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Akshay Bhatia makes hole-in-one at BMW Championship, clings to FedExCup bubble

2 Min Read

Latest

Akshay Bhatia trickles in 227-yard ace at BMW Championship

Akshay Bhatia trickles in 227-yard ace at BMW Championship

    Written by Paul Hodowanic

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Any hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR is notable, but Akshay Bhatia’s ace at the brawny 227-yard par-3 17th on Saturday carried extra weight.

    Entering the BMW Championship at No. 29 in the FedExCup, right on the bubble to make the TOUR Championship, Bhatia’s third-round ace could prove to be the difference in keeping his season alive.

    Bhatia was 2-over for the tournament as he reached the 17th hole on Saturday and had dropped to 31st in the projected FedExCup standings.

    The 23-year-old had already done well to bring himself back into the tournament after opening 5-over 75. He shot 1-under on Friday and was 2-under for his third round before the ace moved him to 4-under for the day and even-par for the tournament. Bhatia’s tee shot never left the flagstick, landing just a few paces short of the front-right pin location and trundling into the cup.

    "When that golf ball goes in, it was the craziest thing in the world," Bhatia said. "My caddie was pointing at the car and I'm like, don't even know what to do. I couldn't even feel my body."


    Akshay Bhatia makes a hole-in-one No. 17 at BMW Championship

    Akshay Bhatia makes a hole-in-one No. 17 at BMW Championship

    It was Bhatia's first ace on the PGA TOUR, but the sixth of his life. His first came when he was 11 years old at Pinehurst No. 2.

    With the ace, Bhatia won a new BMW vehicle, which he said he plans to donate or give to his caddie. Bhatia will also have an Evans Scholar scholarship made in his name, which will help a future student pay for college.

    Most crucially, it moved Bhatia up one spot into the projected standings to No. 30, which would be good enough to advance to the TOUR Championship.

    There will be plenty of FedExCup fluctuations for Bhatia over the next two days, but when all is settled on Sunday night, remember Bhatia’s ace. It might prove to be the deciding factor for whether he plays at East Lake next week or heads home.

    "Every shot counts," Bhatia said. "I don't want to just shrug it in and not make it to the finish line. I want to try everything I can."

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Aug 15, 2025

    Inside putting changes that sparked MacIntyre’s hot run at BMW

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 16, 2025

    MacIntyre shushes U.S. crowd as he takes lead at BMW Championship

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Aug 14, 2025

    With back against wall, Hovland finds swing feel, early success at BMW

    Latest
    R3
    Official

    BMW Championship

    1

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    -16

    1

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -16
    Thru
    F

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    -12

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -12
    Thru
    F

    3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    -10

    3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Harry Hall
    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    -8

    T4

    ENG
    H. Hall
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    T6

    Maverick McNealy
    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    -7

    T6

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW