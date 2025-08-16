Akshay Bhatia makes hole-in-one at BMW Championship, clings to FedExCup bubble
Written by Paul Hodowanic
OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Any hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR is notable, but Akshay Bhatia’s ace at the brawny 227-yard par-3 17th on Saturday carried extra weight.
Entering the BMW Championship at No. 29 in the FedExCup, right on the bubble to make the TOUR Championship, Bhatia’s third-round ace could prove to be the difference in keeping his season alive.
Bhatia was 2-over for the tournament as he reached the 17th hole on Saturday and had dropped to 31st in the projected FedExCup standings.
The 23-year-old had already done well to bring himself back into the tournament after opening 5-over 75. He shot 1-under on Friday and was 2-under for his third round before the ace moved him to 4-under for the day and even-par for the tournament. Bhatia’s tee shot never left the flagstick, landing just a few paces short of the front-right pin location and trundling into the cup.
"When that golf ball goes in, it was the craziest thing in the world," Bhatia said. "My caddie was pointing at the car and I'm like, don't even know what to do. I couldn't even feel my body."
It was Bhatia's first ace on the PGA TOUR, but the sixth of his life. His first came when he was 11 years old at Pinehurst No. 2.
With the ace, Bhatia won a new BMW vehicle, which he said he plans to donate or give to his caddie. Bhatia will also have an Evans Scholar scholarship made in his name, which will help a future student pay for college.
Most crucially, it moved Bhatia up one spot into the projected standings to No. 30, which would be good enough to advance to the TOUR Championship.
There will be plenty of FedExCup fluctuations for Bhatia over the next two days, but when all is settled on Sunday night, remember Bhatia’s ace. It might prove to be the deciding factor for whether he plays at East Lake next week or heads home.
"Every shot counts," Bhatia said. "I don't want to just shrug it in and not make it to the finish line. I want to try everything I can."