Presidents Cup teams, WAGs turn heads at downtown Montreal gala
1 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
The 2024 Presidents Cup is in full swing, and now that players have settled in to Royal Montreal, it's time for the real show to begin: the Presidents Cup Gala.
Held against the vibrant backdrop of downtown Montreal on Tuesday evening, the gala hosted players, captains and significant others from both teams. Clad in black tie attire, the attendees arrived at The Ring, the iconic steel circular sculpture embodying the shared connection between Montreal, its citizens and its visitors. The symbolism seemed apt for the 15th Presidents Cup.
The International Team looked clean cut in black suits and white dress shirts with gold-patterned pocket squares, punctuated by sunglasses marked with the International shield. A self-proclaimed single Tom Kim looked dapper, as did Australia's Min Woo Lee, who proudly displayed a "INT" carved onto the side of his fade haircut.
Maria Ochoa Mora, wife of International Team Captain's Assistant Camilo Villegas, shimmered in a slinky silver dress. Michelle Money Weir, International Captain Mike Weir's wife, donned a ruffled red gown.
On the U.S. side, players wore navy blue suits and satin pink ties with white-and-black pocket squares. The U.S. Team's wives and girlfriends were dressed in an array of reds, whites, blues and blacks.
Tabitha Furyk, U.S. Captain Jim Furyk's wife, donned a strapless, floor-length red gown. Meredith Scheffler stunned in a strapless, knee-length orange floral-patterned dress. Alayna Finau was draped in a black, wrapped mesh dress while Caroline Burns wore an elegant asymmetrically draped dress with matching gold heels and earrings.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.