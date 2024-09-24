PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Presidents Cup teams, WAGs turn heads at downtown Montreal gala

1 Min Read

Style Insider

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    The 2024 Presidents Cup is in full swing, and now that players have settled in to Royal Montreal, it's time for the real show to begin: the Presidents Cup Gala.

    Held against the vibrant backdrop of downtown Montreal on Tuesday evening, the gala hosted players, captains and significant others from both teams. Clad in black tie attire, the attendees arrived at The Ring, the iconic steel circular sculpture embodying the shared connection between Montreal, its citizens and its visitors. The symbolism seemed apt for the 15th Presidents Cup.


    The U.S. Team poses for a picture at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    The International Team players pose for a photo at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

    The International Team looked clean cut in black suits and white dress shirts with gold-patterned pocket squares, punctuated by sunglasses marked with the International shield. A self-proclaimed single Tom Kim looked dapper, as did Australia's Min Woo Lee, who proudly displayed a "INT" carved onto the side of his fade haircut.



    Maria Ochoa Mora, wife of International Team Captain's Assistant Camilo Villegas, shimmered in a slinky silver dress. Michelle Money Weir, International Captain Mike Weir's wife, donned a ruffled red gown.


    Min Woo Lee of the International Team laughs with Captain's Assistant Ernie Els at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    From left to right, International Team Captain's Assistant Camilo Villegas, his wife Maria Ochoa Mora, Michelle Money Weir and husband Captain Mike Weir pose at The Ring. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    Camilo Villegas (R) talks with Trevor and Carminita Immelman (L) at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    Sungjae Im of the International Team smiles at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    The International Team poses for a picture at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    On the U.S. side, players wore navy blue suits and satin pink ties with white-and-black pocket squares. The U.S. Team's wives and girlfriends were dressed in an array of reds, whites, blues and blacks.

    Tabitha Furyk, U.S. Captain Jim Furyk's wife, donned a strapless, floor-length red gown. Meredith Scheffler stunned in a strapless, knee-length orange floral-patterned dress. Alayna Finau was draped in a black, wrapped mesh dress while Caroline Burns wore an elegant asymmetrically draped dress with matching gold heels and earrings.


    The U.S. Team's Wyndham Clark and girlfriend Alicia Bogdanski arrive at The Ring in Montreal, Quebec. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 24: Tony Finau of the U.S. Team and his wife Alayna look on while the U.S. Team has a photo taken at The Ring before attending the Presidents Cup Celebration prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 24: Jim Furyk U.S. Team Captain and his wife Tabitha pose for a photo near the trophy at The Ring before attending the Presidents Cup Celebration prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 24, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie and Meredith Scheffler (L) and Sam and Caroline Burns (R) at the Presidents Cup Gala. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

    Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.