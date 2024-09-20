Five things to know: The Royal Montreal Golf Club

Austin’s career was a testament to perseverance. He was 31 years old when he won his first PGA TOUR title en route to being named the PGA TOUR’s Rookie of the Year in 1995. He had to wait nine years for his next PGA TOUR win, though. Three of his four PGA TOUR victories came in his 40s, including the 2007 FedEx St. Jude Classic. That victory, along with a runner-up to Woods in the 2007 PGA Championship, helped Austin make his Presidents Cup debut at age 43. It was his lone appearance in either the Presidents or Ryder Cup. He won his final PGA TOUR title in 2013, claiming the Sanderson Farms Championship at the age of 49.