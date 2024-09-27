Presidents Cup: How to watch Round 3 Four-ball, Round 4 Foursomes from Royal Montreal

Team International overcame a 0-5 deficit after Thursday Four-ball with a historic charge on Friday. They matched the U.S. with a sweep of their own in Foursomes, fighting back to go 5-0, the first time in the event’s history to see back-to-back sweeps. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im began the International wave with a record-tying 7-and-6 victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. With his 5-and-4 victory alongside partner Taylor Pendrith, Adam Scott earned his 22nd career point for Team International, the most by an International player in Presidents Cup history.