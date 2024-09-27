Presidents Cup: How to watch Round 3 Four-ball, Round 4 Foursomes from Royal Montreal
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Charged 12-man rosters under International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk head to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the International Team looks to capture its first Presidents Cup since 1998 and second overall.
Team International overcame a 0-5 deficit after Thursday Four-ball with a historic charge on Friday. They matched the U.S. with a sweep of their own in Foursomes, fighting back to go 5-0, the first time in the event’s history to see back-to-back sweeps. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im began the International wave with a record-tying 7-and-6 victory over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. With his 5-and-4 victory alongside partner Taylor Pendrith, Adam Scott earned his 22nd career point for Team International, the most by an International player in Presidents Cup history.
Check out full coverage details and TV times for Royal Montreal below.
How to follow (all times ET)
- Saturday: 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Match pairings announcement live streams:
- Round 5 matches: Saturday after completion of Round 4 match (PGATOUR.COM/PGA TOUR App)
- Winners' press conference: Sunday after the completion of Round 5.
Round 4 pairings, which will take place Saturday after Round 3, will not be live-streamed on PGATOUR.COM or PGA TOUR App.