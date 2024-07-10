Presidents Cup captains Jim Furyk, Mike Weir talk newly unveiled uniforms

"Tabitha (Furyk) and I got together with our team at (PGA TOUR) HQ and started formulating a plan and different pieces that we really like," Furyk said. "Not only for the look, but for me it's always about the feel, the material, how comfortable, how functional is the product you're wearing. What we do is we take these guys that are all used to wearing their own clothing for the year and you put them in these uniforms. I try to keep things pretty simple, functional, useful. You're already making these guys feel uncomfortable ... so it's got to function or feel good – or you can't swing like I do."