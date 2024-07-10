Presidents Cup captains Jim Furyk, Mike Weir talk newly unveiled uniforms
Written by Stephanie Royer
The Presidents Cup returns to Montreal, Canada – and The Royal Montreal Golf Club – for the first time since 2007. Home to the Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team, the city evokes images of Centre Bell stadium, with tens of thousands of fans decked out in red, blue and white, cheering for the home team and jeering at the enemy.
And that's exactly the energy that Captain Mike Weir and his squad of Internationals are looking to harness.
"We're totally trying to encourage all the fans to come out in black and yellow to support our team," said Weir, an Ontario native. "The golf course is gonna be outfitted in that color, so I'm really hoping to make that a home course, home field advantage just like you would in a hockey arena. We want that for all our fans and all the players on the golf course. Black and yellow."
International and U.S. players, caddies and staff will be exclusively dressed by B. Draddy and Zero Restriction, which produce high-end golf apparel and sportswear, for the whole week. Along with a set of lightweight, moisture-wicking polos, players will be equipped with water-repellent, stretchable quarter-zip vests, hoodies, jackets, rain gear, pullovers and half-sleeves as well as merino wool quarter-zips made of merino wool and lightweight hoodies.
"We're playing in late September; you could have some tough weather, possibly colder weather," said Weir. "We have a lot of ... warmer pieces, even heavier. A cotton shirt that wears a little bit heavier and feels maybe heavier in the cold compared to the performance-light things when it's actually nice and warm. You don't know what you're gonna get. You could have great, nice warm weather. You could have some colder mornings."
The International Team's polos feature the team shield embroidered on the left sleeve, and patterns range from black-and-white striped to a maple leaf motif — which Captain Weir is especially looking forward to.
"I wanted to get the maple leaf in somewhere as a nice homage to our country, and the fans, everyone supporting our team," he said. "Obviously incorporating our team shield and team colors is important, but I wanted to have a Canadian flair.”
The Presidents Cup has repeatedly proved to be a breeding ground for up-and-coming superstars, like Tom Kim, to shine alongside proven stalwarts. Throughout the design process, Weir's aim was to ground International players in a home team environment yet feel empowered in their individuality. The inside of each player’s polo will feature details that represent themselves and their countries.
A close look at the International Team's uniforms. (Matt Garies/PGA TOUR)
Functionality over style is U.S. Captain Jim Furyk's modus operandi. Furyk initially started working with Summit Golf Brands, whose subsidiaries include B. Draddy and Zero Restriction, in 2023 for the World Champions Cup on PGA TOUR Champions. The Presidents Cup designs were hatched shortly afterward.
"Tabitha (Furyk) and I got together with our team at (PGA TOUR) HQ and started formulating a plan and different pieces that we really like," Furyk said. "Not only for the look, but for me it's always about the feel, the material, how comfortable, how functional is the product you're wearing. What we do is we take these guys that are all used to wearing their own clothing for the year and you put them in these uniforms. I try to keep things pretty simple, functional, useful. You're already making these guys feel uncomfortable ... so it's got to function or feel good – or you can't swing like I do."
The U.S. Team's scripting for the 2024 Presidents Cup. (Courtesy B. Draddy)
The U.S. uniforms feature an American flag embroidered on the left sleeve and solid, striped and star-spangled polos. Red accents line zipper pockets and insides of hoods.
"We're representing our country, the red, white and blue," said Furyk. Everyone will expect that we'll be wearing (it) ... We have to kind of reinvent that each year ... I think there's some interesting details that give us a bit of a unique flair and good luck on the course."
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.