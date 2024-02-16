Tiger Woods wears shirt paying tribute to 1992 PGA TOUR debut at Riviera
1 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
Editor's note: Tiger Woods withdrew from The Genesis Invitational on Friday due to illness.
Not even a week since Tiger Woods announced his new clothing line Sun Day Red, he made another big fashion move in the second round of The Genesis Invitational on Friday.
Woods arrived in a red, navy and white-striped polo resembling the shirt he wore in his PGA TOUR debut as a 16-year-old at The Riviera Country Club.
Woods’ shirt is from Sun Day Red’s Beginnings Collection. The "Cypress 92 Polo" is a “modern take on an iconic moment,” the brand announced in an Instagram post. The two shirts do have some differences – the debut shirt is a lighter blue and has a white, not navy, collar.
Just a sophomore in high school, Woods required permission from his school to compete in the 1992 Nissan Open. Though his debut was highly anticipated by players and fans alike, Woods missed the cut after rounds of 72-75.
Tiger Woods' historic first tee shot
From “not competitive at this level” to an 82-time PGA TOUR winner, including 15 majors, Woods has indeed done plenty of growing up over the past three-plus decades.
According to Sun Day Red, it aims to embody "the essence of (Woods') journey—from a prodigious talent to an iconic phenomenon—all while maintaining the legendary aura that has defined his career."
From a teenager to the tournament host, Woods’ journey was stitched into his shirt Friday.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.