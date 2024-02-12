DFS Preview: Expect high ownership as Max Homa returns to his favorite TOUR venue
4 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The final stop of the West Coast Swing takes the PGA TOUR to The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.
Nestled in the Santa Monica Canyon just off the Sunset Strip, The Riviera Country Club is home to the third of eight Signature Events this season.
Stretching to 7,322 yards and playing to a Par 71, the field of 70 players will have two chances before the numbers are trimmed (slightly) to top 50 plus ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead.
Hosted by Tiger Woods and featuring 26 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, plenty is on the line including $4 million and 700 FedExCup points to the winner from a pool of $20 million. Here’s a look at the players I’m eyeing from a DFS perspective ahead of lineup lock:
DraftKings: Top of the board
Scottie Scheffler ($11,500) has produced his best two results in his last two visits. Requirements this week include keeping the ball out of the Kikuyu rough and out of the difficult bunkers. The Texan thrives when he gains strokes off the tee and into the greens in challenging conditions. The No. 1 player in the OWGR knows he will not need a perfect putting week on the greens to contend.
Scottie Scheffler nearly aces No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
Making his seventh consecutive start at The Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy ($11,200) will look to hit the podium for the first time in eight total visits. With a win (Hero Dubai Desert Classi) and a T2 (Dubai Invitational) already on the ledger, albeit from the Middle East in January, signs are pointing in the right direction. Navigating the drivable par 4 (Hole No. 10) is great, but eating up the par 5s can make a bigger difference.
Over (or under) valued
Viktor Hovland ($10,000) sits as the fourth-best option this week. Investors will have to trust the quiet start to the season will warm up with the forecast in Pacific Palisades. Logging T22 at The Sentry and T58 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am followed by a late WD last week at the WM Phoenix Open, I will patiently wait for more evidence.
Cameron Young ($8,500) struggled to find his footing on the California coast at Pebble Beach. Arriving from the Middle East after a solo third at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, he didn’t fire in the Pro-Am, cashing T70. Last week, he sat two off the 54-hole lead before a quiet 71 knocked him to T8. Posting 62 on debut here and collecting T2 was followed up with T20 last year. All aboard.
Adam Scott ($8,200) continues to rack up top finishes and plenty of fairways and greens. The Australian, winner here in 2020 and on debut (non-official, weather-shortened) in 2004, calmly rolls into town with five top-10 paydays from his last six worldwide. Making his 16th start, nobody has won more money at this event.
Jordan Spieth ($9,000) has kicked off 2024 with a solo third at The Sentry and T6 last week in Scottsdale with a T39 from Pebble Beach sandwiched in the middle. Making his 13th appearance, the Texan has never pushed into contention in his last four appearances. I’ll save him for greener pastures.
Jordan Spieth's electric eagle chip-in on No. 17 at WM Phoenix Open
Makers or breakers
It’s just different this week for Max Homa ($9,800). His favorite event. His favorite course. His favorite city. The former champion was runner-up last year and has cashed four straight checks in the top 10. There will be ownership this week, and rightfully so.
Will Zalatoris ($7,900) is another player who garners attention when a perfect week on the greens is not required. Playing himself back into shape after 2023 back surgery, racking up T13 at a difficult Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open in his last start inspires confidence.
Hideki Matsuyama ($7,400) is slowly starting to put it all together. After T13 at Torrey Pines, he drifted to T71 at Pebble Beach before cashing T22 last week. The roller coaster at The Riviera Country Club is similar. Posting T23 with four T11 or better in five of his first six visits, he’s MC-T39-MC in his last three. The strength of his game is tee-to-green so this teeter-totter might be worth a ride at this price.
Kurt Kitayama ($6,900) has a reputation for playing tough ball-striking courses well, and this week qualifies. The winner at a difficult Bay Hill last spring for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he made only three bogeys in less-than-ideal conditions last week at TPC Scottsdale to grab T8.
Seamus Power ($6,000) is still playing his way back into form after a hip injury sidelined him last fall, but there’s less focus on the cut this week given the limited-field format. Tying for 14th last season, he produced his best two rounds on the weekend (67-69).
The lineup
Here’s how I would look to devise a six-man roster while staying below the $50,000 salary cap this week at DraftKings:
- Max Homa ($9,800)
- Collin Morikawa ($9,500)
- Justin Thomas ($9,100)
- Sam Burns ($8,700)
- Emiliano Grillo ($6,900)
- Seamus Power ($6,000)
Good luck!
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.