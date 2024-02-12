DFS Preview: Expect high ownership as Max Homa returns to his favorite TOUR venue

Hideki Matsuyama ($7,400) is slowly starting to put it all together. After T13 at Torrey Pines, he drifted to T71 at Pebble Beach before cashing T22 last week. The roller coaster at The Riviera Country Club is similar. Posting T23 with four T11 or better in five of his first six visits, he’s MC-T39-MC in his last three. The strength of his game is tee-to-green so this teeter-totter might be worth a ride at this price.