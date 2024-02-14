PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau is teeing it up at The Sentry for the fourth consecutive year. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course February 15-18, Tony Finau will try to improve upon his last performance at The Genesis Invitational. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 20th at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for Finau at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Finau's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -6, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Finau's Recent Performances

    • Finau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Finau is averaging -3.106 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Finau is averaging 1.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Finau put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.789, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
    • On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2298.0
    Greens in Regulation %3969.11%45.91%
    Putts Per Round11929.1429.9
    Par Breakers926.19%31.29%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%9.65%

    Finau's Best Finishes

    • Finau last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Finau had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -24.
    • Finau's 1655 points last season placed him 10th in the FedExCup standings.

    Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 4.236 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.114 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457.
    • At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
    • Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2881.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7892.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1780.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.133-3.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151.1241.634

    Finau's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2072-69-71-67-543
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2470-72-71-73-237
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1973-72-66-71-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2669-74-73-72E37
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-70-69-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta165-64-65-66-24500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2371-69-70-69-536
    May 18-21PGA Championship7272-73-73-77+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3268-69-72-74+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4569-66-66-70-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open766-66-67-70-1585
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6467-73-69-73+217
    August 17-20BMW Championship3774-68-69-71+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2070-68-70-68-4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge467-71-68-67-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry3869-66-71-69-1722
    January 18-21The American Express2568-67-67-67-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open669-66-74-69-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4772-72-67-513

    All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

