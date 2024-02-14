Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 4.236 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.114 (he finished 31st in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457.

At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.