Tony Finau Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Tony Finau is teeing it up at The Sentry for the fourth consecutive year. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
When he takes the course February 15-18, Tony Finau will try to improve upon his last performance at The Genesis Invitational. In 2023, he shot -5 and finished 20th at The Riviera Country Club.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Finau's average finish has been 27th, and his average score -6, over his last five appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In 2023, Finau finished 20th (with a score of -5) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Finau's Recent Performances
- Finau has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Finau has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -13 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tony Finau has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Finau is averaging -3.106 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau is averaging 1.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Finau put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.288 last season (44th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.2 yards) ranked 66th, while his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranked 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Finau ranked fifth on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.789, while he ranked 39th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.11%.
- On the greens, Finau delivered a -0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 125th on TOUR, while he ranked 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14. He broke par 26.19% of the time (ninth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|69.11%
|45.91%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.14
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|9
|26.19%
|31.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|9.65%
Finau's Best Finishes
- Finau last season participated in 26 tournaments, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Finau had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot -24.
- Finau's 1655 points last season placed him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Finau's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Finau's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he put up a 4.236 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Finau's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.114 (he finished 31st in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Finau's best mark last season was at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.457.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Finau posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.931 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished in that event.
- Finau recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (19.643) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Finau's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.288
|1.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.789
|2.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.133
|-3.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.124
|1.634
Finau's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|72-69-71-67
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|24
|70-72-71-73
|-2
|37
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|26
|69-74-73-72
|E
|37
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|65-64-65-66
|-24
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|72-73-73-77
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|68-69-72-74
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|66-66-67-70
|-15
|85
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|64
|67-73-69-73
|+2
|17
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|74-68-69-71
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|20
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-71-68-67
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|69-66-71-69
|-17
|22
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|68-67-67-67
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|69-66-74-69
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|72-72-67
|-5
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.