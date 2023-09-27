Ryder Cup teams, WAGs dazzle at extravagant gala
Written by Stephanie Royer
Step aside, men. It's time for the ladies to shine.
The annual Ryder Cup Gala opened on Wednesday at the historic Spanish Steps in Rome, Italy, that links the Trinità dei Monti church at the top of the steps to the Embassy of Spain to the Holy See at the bottom. Taking a reprieve from the 30-year drought and meticulous analytics discourse, Italy rolled out the red carpet for the golfers and their partners.
The U.S. Team (left) and the European Team arrive with their partners at the Spanish Steps prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
To kick it off, European Captain Luke Donald and U.S. Captain Zach Johnson were accompanied by their respective wives, Diane Antonopoulos and Kim Barclay, draped in striking blue and red gowns, respectively.
Luke Donald and his wife Diane Antonopoulos (left), Zach Johnson and his wife Kim Barclay (right). (Getty Images)
On the American side, the men were decked out in dapper black suits, charcoal grey ties and white pocket squares, while the ladies made a departure from the neutrals, taking full liberty with colors and styles.
Clad in a sky-blue dress, Meredith Scheffler wowed the crowds while Allison Stokke Fowler dazzled in a shimmery snakeskin gown and Lacey Croom Homa in a sweetheart pink. Collin Morikawa and wife Katherine Zhu were the perfect picture of elegance in all-black getups.
For the Europeans, the men opted for clean-cut black suits and ties. Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll also appeared in all black, and were joined by Tommy and Clare Fleetwood, who charmed in an off-the-shoulder gown.
Emily Braisher, wife of Tyrell Hatton, encapsulated the royal European blue while Kate Phillips Rose and Kelley Cahill Rahm covered the full spectrum of greens. Shane Lowry’s wife Wendy Honner brightened up the dusky atmosphere in a sleeveless, sunshine-yellow dress. Matt Fitzpatrick’s fiance Katherine Gaal graced the steps in a sleek white dress and pumps.
There is no “I” in team -- and, as the honorary European singles, vice captain José Maria Olazabal and Viktor Hovland took that to heart. The two were inseparable throughout the night.
Viktor Hovland of Team Europe and Jose Maria Olazabal, Vice Captain of Team Europe arrive at the Spanish Steps prior to the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club. (Getty Images)
After their grand entry, the attendees weaved their way through the crowds and up the steps to a rooftop for dinner and capped off the night with an exclusive show from artist Phillip Phillips.
The Ryder Cup will be contested starting this Friday from the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.