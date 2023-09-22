Luke Donald, Edoardo Molinari and the small edges that win the Ryder Cup: Team Europe’s latest frontier into embracing analytics

A cynic might call that a smoke screen – a bit of gamesmanship as Europe devises a plan to answer. While big-picture distance trends are converging, the details could be different. If someone is going to find them, it’s Molinari. His stats dive much deeper than basic driving distance and accuracy ranks, making the potential course changes even more advanced and harder to detect. He can calculate any combination of scenarios, like how often players short-side themselves from 150 yards when the pin is on the front left of the green. He can analyze who is better on downhill, left-to-right 7-footers or 25-foot putts when the green Stimps at 12. The European Team can run predictive models, too, using a repository of player data from ShotLink combined with data gathered at the Italian Open, which was played at Marco Simone for the last three years. If there are any trends to mine from the troves of data, Molinari has found them.