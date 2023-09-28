Here’s everything golfers, WAGs wore to Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony
1 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
One day away from the 44th Ryder Cup, the anticipation only continues to build.
The event’s grand Opening Ceremony occurred Thursday at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, the day after the annual gala, with European and U.S. Team members and their partners re-donning their Sunday (Thursday) best.
The European men, clad in Loro Piana, showed out in sleek, dark suits and ties, complemented by shiny Ryder Cup pins.
The Euro ladies matched the polished palette, wearing summery mid-length, V-neck flowy white dresses with shoulder cutouts and white strapped pumps. Despite the warm conditions in Rome, some opted to wear the button-up black blazers.
The U.S. Team made a bolder statement in navy suits, white collared shirts and red-striped navy ties interspersed with a Ryder Cup trophy print. Captain Zach Johnson swapped the white out for a blue-and-white diagonal-striped shirt.
U.S. Team members’ partners exhibited an autumnal palette, wearing auburn wrap dresses that hung off one shoulder and flowed to the floor.
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison Stokke at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Ryder Cup. (Getty Images)
Italian television presenter Melissa Satta kicked off the festivities in a cream pantsuit.
Italian television presenter Melissa Satta at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Ryder Cup. (Getty Images)
During the ceremony, pairings were announced for Friday morning Foursomes.