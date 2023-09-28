PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Here’s everything golfers, WAGs wore to Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony

1 Min Read

Style Insider

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    One day away from the 44th Ryder Cup, the anticipation only continues to build.

    The event’s grand Opening Ceremony occurred Thursday at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy, the day after the annual gala, with European and U.S. Team members and their partners re-donning their Sunday (Thursday) best.

    The European men, clad in Loro Piana, showed out in sleek, dark suits and ties, complemented by shiny Ryder Cup pins.


    European Ryder Cup teammates at the Opening Ceremony. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    European captain Luke Donald (left) and European Ryder Cup rookies Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard (right). (Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood at the 44th Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Getty Images)

    The Euro ladies matched the polished palette, wearing summery mid-length, V-neck flowy white dresses with shoulder cutouts and white strapped pumps. Despite the warm conditions in Rome, some opted to wear the button-up black blazers.


    Erica Stoll (left) and the partners of European teammates (right) at the 44th Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Getty Images)

    Justin Rose and wife Kate Phillips (left), Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll (middle) and Robert MacIntyre and partner (right) at the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony. (Getty Images)

    The partners of Team Europe pose ahead of Thursday's opening ceremonies in Rome. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    The U.S. Team made a bolder statement in navy suits, white collared shirts and red-striped navy ties interspersed with a Ryder Cup trophy print. Captain Zach Johnson swapped the white out for a blue-and-white diagonal-striped shirt.


    Justin Thomas (left) and Captain Zach Johnson at the Opening Ceremony for the 2023 Ryder Cup. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa looks on alongside his teammates during the Opening Ceremony for the 2023 Ryder Cup. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth looks on alongside his teammates during the Opening Ceremony for the 2023 Ryder Cup. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

    U.S. Team members’ partners exhibited an autumnal palette, wearing auburn wrap dresses that hung off one shoulder and flowed to the floor.

    Rickie Fowler and wife Allison Stokke at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Ryder Cup. (Getty Images)

    Italian television presenter Melissa Satta kicked off the festivities in a cream pantsuit.

    Italian television presenter Melissa Satta at the Opening Ceremony of the 44th Ryder Cup. (Getty Images)

    During the ceremony, pairings were announced for Friday morning Foursomes.

