U.S. Ryder Cup squad looks to party like it’s ... 1993?

Six times over the last three decades the U.S. has taken a swing at winning the Ryder Cup in Europe, and six times the U.S. has swung and missed. The team lost in Spain in 1997, at Valderrama, where the home captain, the late Ballesteros, seemed to travel the course by jetpack. They lost in a return to The Belfry in 2002, falling 15.5-12.5 after the competition was delayed a year by the tragic events of 9/11. They got thumped in Ireland (K Club) in 2006, lost a close match in muddy, rain-soaked Wales (Celtic Manor) in 2010, and hit a low point in Scotland (Gleneagles) in 2014, losing by five and prompting the formation of a Ryder Cup Task Force and revised structure giving more control/say to players. The Americans then turned up in Paris five years ago not fully prepared for the challenge, and Europe won again, 17.5-10.5.