Why Quail Hollow fits Rory McIlroy perfectly
4 Min Read
Written by Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf
On May 2, 2010, the PGA TOUR got its first true glimpse at the potential of the game’s next star.
That day in Charlotte, North Carolina, Rory McIlroy came from four shots back with a blistering Sunday 62 to run away with his first PGA TOUR victory. The fresh-faced 20-year-old capped off the day with a 42-foot birdie putt at the last to win by four.
The indelible memory of that day – and the two additional wins McIlroy has enjoyed there – will always link McIlroy with Quail Hollow Club. But statistically speaking, why has he been so good on this golf course? What course traits have meshed so well with what he does best, and where has he overperformed his own lofty standards?
Tee shot impact at Quail Hollow
One of the biggest reasons why McIlroy has been a perfect fit through the years at Quail Hollow Club is the value the course places on using driver. From 2010-2022, winners of the Wells Fargo Championship have gained 28.5% of their total strokes gained over the field through shots off the tee. That’s the third-highest rate of any event on the PGA TOUR in that span, trailing only the WM Phoenix Open (29.2%) and TOUR Championship (28.8%). For comparison, the TOUR average is just 18.4%.
|Highest Percentage of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee - Tournament Winners 2010-22
|Tournament
|Pct
|WM Phoenix Open
|29.2%
|Tour Championship
|28.8%
|Wells Fargo Championship
|28.5%
|PGA Championship
|25.8%
Five of the last 11 winners of this event when it’s been held at Quail Hollow have ranked either first or second that week in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. That includes two of McIlroy’s wins here – 2010, 2015 – when he led the field in that statistic. Elite driving of the ball is usually a prerequisite to finding consistent success on this golf course.
That, of course, agrees whole-heartedly with McIlroy. In the ShotLink era, among the nearly 600 players with 100 or more rounds, he leads the all-time list in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee per round (+0.90). He’s especially dialed in with driver in his career at Quail Hollow: since his debut in 2010, when the Wells Fargo is held at this venue, McIlroy averages 1.55 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee per round, the second-highest average of any player with at least 10 rounds in the books.
In 10 starts at this course, in this event, McIlroy has led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee on five occasions. The nine times he’s made the cut, he’s never ranked outside the top-five in average distance of all drives hit.
Better wedge play
One of the keys to McIlroy’s second-half surge last season on TOUR was his vastly improved wedge play. That’s carried over into this season, too: on shots from the fairway from 50 to 125 yards away, McIlroy is ranked fourth in proximity to the hole, at 15 feet, 3 inches. That’s more than 4 feet closer than the TOUR average in 2022-23 (19’5”).
Quail Hollow Club is usually one of the more difficult courses on the PGA TOUR when it comes to that specific yardage range. In 2021, the last time this championship was contested at this venue, the field averaged 21 feet, 10 inches from the hole on approaches from 50-125 yards out. That was good for the second-toughest rate all season on TOUR.
Since 2010 – the year McIlroy made his debut here – the field has averaged 18 feet, 10 inches on approach shots from 50 to 125 yards. McIlroy’s average is 15 feet on the nose – nearly 4 feet better than the mean. The differential he’s enjoying this season over the TOUR average on those short approach shots is what he’s always had against the field at Quail Hollow.
In all, McIlroy has averaged more than a full stroke gained per round with his approach shots at Quail Hollow. Four times, he’s led the field here for the week in Strokes Gained: Approach.
Front-nine affinity
For his career, McIlroy is 54 under par on the front nine at Quail Hollow in the Wells Fargo Championship, 22 strokes better than he’s been on the back side. He’s also 22 strokes better than any other player in relation to par on the front nine since making his debut here 13 years ago. McIlroy is hitting greens in regulation 73.4% of the time on holes 1 through 9, a full 11% better than the field average in that same time span.
When examining just holes 7, 8 and 9, however, the advantage over the competition is more staggering. McIlroy is 39 under par on those three holes alone, 16 shots better than anyone else. He’s been able to capitalize on his abilities off the tee especially well on those three holes, with more than 20 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee there in his career. Since 2010, no other player has more than 7.7 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee on holes 7, 8 and 9.
|Rory McIlroy - Holes 7-9 at Quail Hollow in Wells Fargo Championship
|Rounds played
|38
|Score to par
|-39
|Greens in regulation
|82.5%
|SG: Tee-to-Green
|+30.47
|SG: Off-the-Tee
|+20.14
There are 135 players with 20 or more rounds at the Wells Fargo Championship when it’s been held at Quail Hollow Club. Of that group, McIlroy is the only player with a scoring average under 70 (69.42).
Statistically speaking, Quail Hollow Club fits McIlroy’s game perfectly.