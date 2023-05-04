A rejuvenated Rory McIlroy shoots first-round 68 at Wells Fargo Championship

McIlroy certainly feels at home at Quail Hollow Club, the site of his three Wells Fargo Championship wins (2010, 2015 and 2021) – most of any event on TOUR. He’s only finished outside the top 20 once in 11 appearances. That he was paired with longtime friends Jason Day and Matt Fitzpatrick only added to the homey feel. Add in the fact that Thursday was McIlroy’s 34th birthday and it was hard to find a golfer that looked more at ease than McIlroy. Spectators sang to him before his opening tee shot, and the 21-time PGA TOUR winner heard a smattering of birthday wishes as he walked down every fairway.